Pick n Pay Mobile Launches New Mobile App with Instant eSIM Activation

Pick n Pay has upgraded and advanced its Pick n Pay Mobile service by introducing a new mobile app that incorporates advanced features such as instant eSIM activation and the ability for consumers to self-RICA in minutes.

This launch was achieved through a strategic partnership with Huge NXTGN, a subsidiary of the JSE-listed Huge Group Limited.

The new app, amongst its enhanced features, also allows users to create their own mobile plan, selecting exactly how much data, voice, and SMS they want each month. These plans are valid for 30 days and automatically renew unless cancelled, giving customers complete control over how they spend, with no lock-ins or hidden fees.

“Customers want easy-to-use and flexible mobile plans that work for them. The new app has been designed to provide an experience that puts convenience, control, and value in the customer’s hands.

“With the new eSim capability, users can sign up on the go; there is no need for an additional SIM to receive the benefits that Pick n Pay Mobile offers. While the “Build Your Own Plan” feature is for those who want to manage their own mobile spend with a prepaid SIM, without the traditional inconvenience of having to do so in person at the till point every month. The bundles have also been supersized to give more data, more airtime, and more voice at more affordable prices,” says Deven Moodley, Executive Head: VAS, FS and Mobile at Pick n Pay.

The app also makes it easy for customers to top up airtime or data, track usage, and adjust plans as needed—all in one place, without having to leave the comfort of their home. For those preferring a physical SIM, these are still available in-store.

Since launching in 2020, Pick n Pay Mobile has been popular with customers due to its free rewards linked to the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper loyalty program. These rewards have now also been enhanced, and Pick n Pay Mobile users automatically earn 1 MB of free data, which is now instantly rewarded when reloading with a minimum of R20 of airtime or data for every R1 spent with Pick n Pay in store.

The latest Pick n Pay Mobile update also saw the introduction of a new loyalty tier that rewards long-term use of the app. After six consecutive months of use, customers will earn 5% back on their monthly mobile spend, which increases to 10% after nine months. These rewards are in addition to Smart Shopper free data rewards, giving customers even more value for their mobile activity. “This is real value that adds up over time, just for doing what you’re already doing,” says Moodley.

“We’re delighted to have been in a position to assist Pick ‘n Pay in bringing their next-generation proposition to market. Huge NXTGN’s purpose is to empower businesses of all sizes to harness the power of embedded connectivity services and to remove the friction and cost typically associated with launching mobile services. Our partnership with Pick ‘n Pay is a great example of this vision put into practice, as it allows Pick ‘n Pay to combine their trusted consumer reach with our open-access, next-generation platform to offer a more agile, tailored and innovative mobile experience that integrates into their customers’ lives,” says Jason Harmsen, Managing Director of Huge NXTGN.

“Pick n Pay Mobile was launched to give customers a more rewarding and accessible way to stay connected, a natural extension of Pick n Pay’s commitment to everyday value and innovation. These latest enhancements to Pick n Pay Mobile are a big step in our journey to offer the most compelling mobile offer. Our new technology, particularly the app, is designed to remove typical barriers to signing up and staying connected. It also gives customers smarter, fresher and more flexible ways to manage their mobile needs and save,” concludes Moodley