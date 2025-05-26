Pick n Pay Launches New App

Pick n Pay has launched a new app that consolidates its on-demand delivery service, Smart Shopper loyalty program, and value-added services into a single, next-generation platform, marking a significant digital milestone.

The asap! back-end and front-end technology have been entirely re-platformed over the last 18 months, yielding the new ‘Pick n Pay asap! and Smart Shopper’ app.

It boasts improved performance, AI-powered functionality, and a revamped user interface, making it easier for clients to purchase, save, and get food. The app launch aligns with Pick n Pay’s new strategic direction under CEO Sean Summers, which includes a renewed focus on online retail.

“This new app is the biggest moment for Pick n Pay Online since we launched asap! in 2020, a move that grew online sales more than elevenfold in under five years. It’s the culmination of a four-year journey that began with the rapid rollout of on-demand grocery deliveries during the pandemic. Now, we’ve brought our online services into one seamless platform, a major step to accelerate growth and elevate the customer experience,” says Enrico Ferigolli, Retail Executive: Online at Pick n Pay.

“Just three months ago, up to 40% of our fleet was made up of cars. Today, 87% of our deliveries are done via motorbike. This boosts efficiency and speed and gives our brand greater visibility on the road. We are also reporting ongoing improvements in key operational metrics, including picking and delivery time. In just the first 11 weeks of FY26, we reduced our average delivery time by a remarkable 24%. This improvement has been made possible by the support and trust to make the overdue operational shifts needed to lay the foundation for scalable growth.”

The new app is built using modern technologies that are fully optimized for iOS and Android, allowing it to scale and evolve. “We’ve created a future-proof platform that allows us to add features and improve services quickly for a much better user experience.”

The app now offers customers the ability to select their preferred store, load multiple payment cards, place multiple orders, schedule deliveries, and track orders. It also features a pre-authorization payment system, charging only for delivered items, eliminating the need for a wallet or refunds.

The app also employs best-in-class AI search, which learns a customer’s buying habits and provides smarter product recommendations while streamlining the browsing experience. “Our AI enables customers to find what they need more quickly or discover goods they’ll enjoy. For example, if a consumer is looking through specials, we’ll highlight the deals they’re most likely to buy based on previous transactions,” explains Ferigolli.

The Smart Shopper integration in the app enhances user experience by pre-filling the “Buy Again” section with past purchases, even for new users. Customers can earn and spend Smart Shopper points with every order, earning personalized discounts and Club benefits soon.

Pick n Pay’s website will also be relaunched with the asap! on-demand service, which will be available beginning June 1, 2025. ‘Website orders will be picked up from 600 locations ASAP beginning June 1, 2025, as opposed to the previous 47 stores allotted to pnp.co.za orders, allowing us to reduce the delivery price to R35,” says Ferigolli.

“This is just the beginning. In the coming months, we’ll introduce even more exciting features to make shopping at Pick n Pay easier and launch features to resolve customer queries faster, improving the overall delivery experience.”