NMISA Deepens International Metrology Ties with Brazil & China

The National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA) has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with 2 of the world’s measurement institutions: the National Institute of Metrology (NIM) of China and the Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (INMETRO) of Brazil.

These Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will foster scientific collaboration and strengthen South Africa’s measurement capabilities in support of industrial development and trade competitiveness.

The agreements pave the way for joint research, the development of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), international inter-laboratory comparisons, and the exchange of scientific expertise. These efforts are aimed at enhancing South Africa’s measurement infrastructure in line with global standards—an essential requirement for quality assurance, innovation, and fair trade.

“Measurement underpins everything from health diagnostics and food safety to manufacturing and green energy technologies,” said Dr. Jessie Pillay, NMISA’s Acting CEO. “Through these partnerships, NMISA can accelerate the localization of accurately characterized CRMs and calibration services, directly supporting South African industries in achieving international conformity and accessing export markets.”

The collaboration with INMETRO builds on a long-standing strategic partnership between Brazil and South Africa, with a renewed focus on research exchange, training of scientists, and mutual recognition of measurement certificates. The agreement with NIM brings new opportunities for bilateral comparisons of national measurement standards and cooperative projects that also benefit other developing countries.

By strengthening ties with peer institutions in major emerging economies, NMISA reinforces its role as a regional center of excellence in metrology. These partnerships contribute to broader national goals, including the reindustrialization of the economy, regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the development of science and innovation ecosystems.

The implementation of each MoU will be guided by individual project agreements, ensuring mutual benefit, intellectual property protection, and long-term sustainability.