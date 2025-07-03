First Singapore-Based Bank Signs MOU with Hong Kong Trade Development Council

UOB Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the ASEAN Conference 2025 in Singapore.

This strategic agreement positions UOB Hong Kong as the first Singapore-based bank to formalize a partnership with HKTDC, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing sustainable economic development and deepening regional integration.

Adaline Zheng, CEO of UOB Hong Kong, and Vivienne Chee, Director of Singapore, HKTDC, announced the event, which was witnessed by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Teo Siong Seng, Wee Ee Cheong, and Kwan Ho Leung, Regional Director-Designate for Southeast Asia.

The agreement outlines a robust framework for cooperation, aimed at strengthening regional ties and promoting sustainable growth. Through strategic initiatives, the partnership will enhance connectivity, promote trade, and foster integrated development of markets across the GBA, including Hong Kong and ASEAN.

Vivienne Chee said, “We are delighted to partner with UOB Hong Kong to strengthen GBA-ASEAN collaboration. This MOU reflects our shared vision to foster sustainable economic growth through deeper trade and investment ties. By leveraging our respective strengths, we will enable businesses to seize arising opportunities and navigate the evolving global landscape with confidence.”

The MOU also aims to create job opportunities and empower communities across both regions by supporting enterprise development and deepening regional collaboration. Companies can leverage UOB’s extensive regional network and financial expertise, alongside HKTDC’s strengths in trade promotion, to access new markets, resources and professional knowledge.

Adaline Zheng, CEO of UOB Hong Kong, added, “This partnership with HKTDC underscores our strong commitment to driving regional growth and connectivity. By leveraging our extensive ASEAN network, professional financial expertise and well-established foreign direct investment (FDI) advisory capabilities alongside HKTDC’s strengths in trade promotion.

We aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses and deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that fuel trade and development. Together, we empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic economic landscape.”

The partnership focuses on initiatives that drive cross-border collaboration, facilitate trade flows and foster cultural and business exchange through joint programs and knowledge-sharing platforms