NAMFISA Empowers Consumers with New Education Portal

NAMFISA, in collaboration with Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), officially launched its Consumer Education Website.

Held at NAMFISA’s Head Office in Windhoek, the event featured welcome remarks by CEO Mr. Kenneth S. Matomola, who also officially launched the platform. Mr. Peter Kafidi, General Manager of ICT at NAMFISA, delivered a brief presentation highlighting the website’s key features and its role as a public-facing resource hub designed to support informed financial decisions.

Developed together with Green, the platform stands as a joint effort to educate consumers and promote financial empowerment across Namibia.

This milestone marks a significant step toward enhancing financial literacy and empowering the public with reliable, easy-to-access information about the non-bank financial sector.