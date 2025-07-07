Monday, July 7, 2025
No menu items!
type here...
EducationFinTechSouthern Africa
Updated:

NAMFISA Empowers Consumers with New Education Portal

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
The NAMFISA team, together with the Green Enterprise Solutions Team
Must Read
Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

NAMFISA, in collaboration with Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), officially launched its Consumer Education Website.

Held at NAMFISA’s Head Office in Windhoek, the event featured welcome remarks by CEO Mr. Kenneth S. Matomola, who also officially launched the platform. Mr. Peter Kafidi, General Manager of ICT at NAMFISA, delivered a brief presentation highlighting the website’s key features and its role as a public-facing resource hub designed to support informed financial decisions.


Developed together with Green, the platform stands as a joint effort to educate consumers and promote financial empowerment across Namibia.

This milestone marks a significant step toward enhancing financial literacy and empowering the public with reliable, easy-to-access information about the non-bank financial sector.

Previous article
“Cyber threats are evolving fast”—IPT’s Dillon Gray Warns Cape Town Businesses
- Advertisement -
CybersecurityMamsi Nkosi -

“Cyber threats are evolving fast”—IPT’s Dillon Gray Warns Cape Town Businesses

Recent data from Interpol and Accenture confirms that South Africa is among the world’s most targeted countries...
Latest News
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Services

Links

Stay connected

© IT News Africa | All rights reserved.