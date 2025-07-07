“Cyber threats are evolving fast”—IPT’s Dillon Gray Warns Cape Town Businesses

Recent data from Interpol and Accenture confirms that South Africa is among the world’s most targeted countries for cyberattacks, with Cape Town ranking high among incident concentrations.

In 2024 alone, reported cyberattacks against South African businesses surged by over 22%, while the average cost of a data breach reached R49 million.

Cape Town’s businesses face a perfect storm: increasing digitization, growing regulatory pressure (from POPIA and the Cybercrimes Act), and a surge in ransomware-as-a-service and phishing scams that exploit both technical and human weaknesses.

“Cape Town has become a key target in the global cybercrime network,” says Dillon Gray, COO at IPT. “With so many tech startups, financial firms, and tourism operators based here, the attack surface is large and the stakes are high. Our mission is to help local businesses stay ahead of threats, stay compliant, and stay operational.”

As cybercrime intensifies across South Africa, Cape Town’s businesses are under mounting pressure to protect themselves from ransomware, phishing scams, data breaches, and compliance-related penalties. “Too many local businesses still think cybersecurity is optional until it is too late. One ransomware hit can wipe out years of customer trust and business value,” says Gray.

Local managed services provider IPT is stepping up to meet this challenge and earning a consistent 10-out-of-10 client rating for its efforts.

IPT, headquartered in Cape Town, is known for its proactive cybersecurity model, delivered through its local Security Operations Centre (SOC). Clients across the Mother City, from SMEs to mid-market enterprises, benefit from 24/7 threat detection, rapid incident response, and continuous policy hardening.

IPT’s layered approach includes endpoint protection, network and cloud security, identity and access controls, email threat defense, data loss prevention, and strategic advisory on risk, compliance, and cyber resilience.