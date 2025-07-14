FNB and Visa Kick Off FIFA World Cup 2026 Sponsorship

First National Bank (FNB) and Visa are proud to announce their joint sponsorship of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kicking off on 11 June 2026 across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, this vibrant partnership showcases a shared dedication by both brands to promote inclusivity, celebrate talent, and elevate the spirit of soccer on a global stage.

The launch of this milestone collaboration is ushered in by a vibrant joint campaign titled “It starts here,” created to connect communities and fans through FNB and Visa’s cutting-edge payment technologies and innovations. The campaign includes a thrilling competition offering lucky customers a chance to win an unforgettable, all-inclusive trip to attend the FIFA World Cup™ live in North America, along with exclusive tournament-branded merchandise.

“Our partnership with Visa as we head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ reflects our passion for making a lasting difference—not only for soccer fans, but for communities where talent and hope flourish. This is more than a sponsorship; it’s a celebration of possibility, progress, and national pride. It gives us great pleasure to be the first bank to not only bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ to South Africans but also to take three very lucky winners to the World Cup for a memorable life experience. We are delighted about this partnership and the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to delivering superior experiences and opportunities for our customers,” says Faye Mfikwe, Chief Marketing Officer at FNB.

“Few events rival the World Cup™ when it comes to igniting passion, unity, and possibility across the globe,” says Zeyad Davids, Head of Marketing for Visa, Sub-Saharan Africa. “As the official payments partner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Visa is proud to join forces with FNB to bring this excitement closer to South African fans. We’re not just enabling transactions; we’re enabling connection. From innovative payment journeys to immersive fan experiences, our goal is to make every moment feel personal, seamless and full of meaning. Together, we’re ensuring that the spirit of the tournament resonates far beyond the stadium—right into the hearts of local communities.

“As a proudly South African brand involved in major nation-building initiatives, we see the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ as a powerful opportunity to live our legacy of ‘help,’ ‘hope,’ and ‘togetherness.’ We remain committed to contributing to a global movement that uses soccer to create a better future for all,” concludes Mfikwe.