Microsoft Announces New Leadership Role

Microsoft has announced Lillian Barnard in a new leadership role as Chief of Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This strategic move reflects Microsoft’s continued commitment to empowering people, organizations, and governments across the continent and the broader region. In her new role, Barnard will focus on advancing Microsoft’s mission through its vast and diverse partner ecosystem.

Bringing her deep understanding of Africa’s unique opportunities and challenges to a broader regional remit, she will identify synergies across the partner network to help scale digital and AI solutions that drive transformation and growth for organizations and governments across the Middle East and Africa. Barnard’s leadership will be key to helping enterprise customers harness Microsoft’s platforms to build, market, sell, and strengthen their capabilities, unlocking long-term profitability and capturing the immense opportunities presented by AI.

“Our mission in both Africa and the Middle East goes beyond technology,” Barnard added. “It’s about shaping futures, creating jobs, and driving inclusive economic growth. Strong partnerships are at the heart of this mission. By empowering our partners to develop and scale locally relevant technology solutions that address real-world challenges for their customers, we are enabling them to become producers as well as consumers of AI innovation. As we expand our investments in AI and digital infrastructure, our goal is to empower partners to achieve unprecedented progress across the region in the era of AI.”

During her tenure as president of Microsoft Africa, Barnard has been a driving force behind Microsoft’s mission to enable inclusive digital and AI transformation. Under her leadership, the company has deepened its investment in local innovation, skills development, and strategic partnerships, impacting millions of lives and businesses across the continent.

Through the Airband Initiative, Microsoft has invested in addressing connectivity challenges in rural areas of Africa, bringing affordable internet to millions of underserved people across the continent. By becoming the first hyperscale cloud provider to launch data centers in Cape Town and Johannesburg and announcing plans to establish a new cloud region in East Africa through a collaboration with G42, the company is helping to power the continent’s digital transformation. Beyond infrastructure, major investments such as the AI Skills Initiative are equipping millions with valuable expertise in AI and cybersecurity, helping Africa’s youth and businesses to participate in and expand the continent’s digital economy.

South Africa remains a strategic priority for Microsoft, and the company is in the process of hiring a dedicated managing director in South Africa to further strengthen local leadership and continue enabling South African-based public and private sector companies to unlock the benefits of AI to drive business and economic growth and prosperity for all.