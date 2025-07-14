Safaricom Recognized for Excellence in Innovation & E-Commerce

Safaricom has been honored with three prestigious awards across gender inclusion, financial innovation, and e-commerce, reaffirming its leadership in driving meaningful change for customers and communities.

At the USAWA Awards hosted by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), Safaricom’s Board of Directors was recognized for advancing gender-balanced leadership through the inclusion of five women in its 2024 Board. The award recognizes the company’s continued efforts in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion at the highest level of decision-making.

“This recognition is a reflection of who we are and where we are headed,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom Plc. “Diversity and inclusion for us are important to building a business that scales with purpose. We are proud of the progress we have made and remain committed to nurturing leadership that represents all voices.”

In the fintech space, Tunza Simu, Safaricom’s device insurance solution, built by the M-PESA Financial Services Insurance Squad, was crowned 2025 InsurTech of the Year at the African Insurance Awards. Rising above a competitive field of Africa’s boldest insurance innovators, Tunza Simu was celebrated for simplifying access to insurance through technology, trust and relevance.

The solution provides clients with a simple and affordable method to insure their mobile devices directly through M-PESA, strengthening Safaricom’s goal to tailor financial services to everyday needs.

Safaricom’s e-commerce platform Masoko also emerged as the Gold Winner in the Best Mobile Devices and Accessories E-Commerce Store category at the 7th Kenya E-Commerce Awards. The award acknowledges Masoko’s outstanding ability to create a trustworthy and user-friendly shopping experience for the tech-savvy mobile consumers.

“These recognitions serve as a strong reminder of our team’s commitment to impactful innovation,” remarked Dr. Ndegwa. “Whether it’s creating inclusive boardrooms, introducing everyday insurance or revolutionizing online shopping for Kenyans, our priority stays consistent: to address the changing needs of our customers with integrity, empathy and courage.”