Digital Finance Africa 2025 Partners with IITPSA to Promote Ethical ICT in Financial Services

Johannesburg, South Africa— IT News Africa is proud to confirm a landmark partnership with the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) for Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025, taking place on Thursday, 3rd July 2025, at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton.

This collaboration marks a powerful step forward in fostering ethical, secure, and professional ICT practices across South Africa’s financial services sector. Held under the theme “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” DFA 2025 will explore how digital innovation and cybersecurity can unlock inclusive economic growth across the continent.

As South Africa’s leading professional body for ICT practitioners, IITPSA brings decades of experience and authority in shaping ICT standards, policy, and professionalism. Established in 1957 and recognized by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), IITPSA plays a central role in the country’s digital development and skills upliftment.

Their partnership with DFA 2025 underscores the urgent need for professional conduct, ethical governance, and continuous development as digital finance reshapes the African economy. The partnership will include curated panels and presentations led by IITPSA representatives, as well as strategic input into programming around ICT ethics, regulation, and AI governance.

Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, commented, “We are honored to partner with IITPSA. As digital finance becomes more complex and influential, the need for ICT professionalism has never been more urgent. IITPSA’s focus on ethical transformation and lifelong learning complements our mission perfectly.”

IITPSA’s goals include

Promoting ethical standards and codes of conduct in ICT

Engaging industry and government to shape policy

Developing young ICT talent through initiatives like the SA Computer Olympiad

Promoting professional designations and continuing development

DFA 2025 Highlights Include:

Panel: “AI in Financial Services—Opportunity or Ethical Minefield?”

Keynote: “Digital Trust and Cybersecurity in Emerging Economies”

Showcase: “Top 10 Startups Reshaping African Fintech”

Fireside Chat: “Building the Next Generation of African ICT Leaders”

Confirmed speakers include:

Romaric Sia , Group Chief Information Security Officer, UBA Group

, Group Chief Information Security Officer, UBA Group Vuyo Mpako , Managing Director, NEXT176, Old Mutual

, Managing Director, NEXT176, Old Mutual Rufaida Hamilton , Head of Payments, Standard Bank

, Head of Payments, Standard Bank Nqobile Mahlangu , Cybersecurity Business Engagement Lead, ABSA

, Cybersecurity Business Engagement Lead, ABSA Yonga Mapongwana-Kasambara, Group IT Risk Manager, FirstRand Group

…and more.

Who Should Attend:

ICT professionals and tech entrepreneurs

Fintech leaders and engineers

Heads of cybersecurity and risk

Policymakers and education bodies

Academics and university students

Registration is now open at www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za. Use code SAVE50@DFA for 50% off.

With more than 300 delegates expected, DFA 2025 is the definitive event for ICT and finance professionals looking to engage in Africa’s digital transformation journey.

Media Contact:

Nonhlanhla Kunene

Marketing Manager

📧 events@itnewsafrica.com

🌐 www.itnewsafrica.com

📞 +27 12 012 5801