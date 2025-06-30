Mimecast Enhances Safety of Collaboration Tools for Google Workspace

Mimecast has announced a new solution with Google Workspace to enhance governance and compliance capabilities within the Workspace suite of collaboration and productivity tools.

According to Mimecast’s The State of Human Risk 2025 report, 79% of respondents say these tools pose new and urgent threats such as social engineering attacks, insider risk and account compromise—underscoring the critical need for robust, integrated approaches to security, compliance, and governance. This is especially true for organizations in highly regulated industries that must adhere to strict compliance standards such as FINRA, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FOIA and FDIC, and often face challenges in collecting, accessing, and searching data within collaboration tools while keeping pace with the rapid generation of data by employees.

This solution enables comprehensive support for key compliance use cases such as AI-powered archiving and data retention, eDiscovery, case management, and compliance monitoring for Google Workspace data sources that go beyond email, including Google Chat, Google Calendar, Google Drive and Google Meet.

Mimecast’s Digital Communication Governance, Compliance, and Insights solution, a core component of the Mimecast platform, will equip Workspace customers with advanced capabilities to help proactively manage data risk, maintain compliance, and limit unwanted data exposure—without hindering enterprise collaboration.

Mimecast’s technology delivers real-time visibility of actionable insights that can be used to detect policy violations, shape controls, enable swift crisis response, and support retrospective investigations. These challenges now extend beyond traditional regulated industries and encompass virtually any company that handles digital communication and employee data.

“IT teams face a complex and large volume of compliance requirements, often struggling with manual processes, siloed systems, and incomplete datasets across diverse data sources, including challenges related to data residency. Amid heightened compliance pressures, there’s a critical need for comprehensive governance and compliance solutions that operate at speed and scale,” said Mimecast’s Chief Product & Technology Officer Ranjan Singh.

“By combining Mimecast’s expansive global footprint with Google’s leadership in enterprise data sovereignty, we can provide Google Workspace customers with choice and flexibility while helping them mitigate risk, accelerate investigations, ensure resilience across collaborative channels, and unlock actionable insights to drive greater value from their data.”