5 Must-Know Tips to Secure Your Smart Home Devices

It is expected that by 2028, more than 33% of households worldwide will be equipped with smart home systems.

Voice assistants, kitchen robots, smart lights and many other intelligent devices have become an integral part of our everyday lives, transforming the way we interact with our living spaces. However, with the rise of smart technology comes the need for robust protection against potential vulnerabilities.

Kaspersky shares 5 useful tips on how to look after smart home devices’ security on a daily basis to make your home not only comfortable but also secure.

Secure your Wi-Fi network. It’s highly recommended to change the system password that many Wi-Fi routers have by default to a more complex and secure one. Here are some tips on how to create stronger passwords. Monitor your network regularly. Look out for any suspicious activity on your local network, or even consider using specific monitoring tools which alerts you if Wi-Fi security settings are weak or if there are open ports that could allow unauthorized access to your Wi-Fi or smart home devices, and Smart Home Monitor, which notifies you when a new device joins your Wi-Fi network so you can disconnect it. Track your device’s activity. Any device’s unusual behavior might be a signal that somebody has access to it. If you notice suspicious activity, it’s recommended to change your account password (if you are logged in on the device) and check your local network traffic. Review the settings regularly. Less is more. Disable any unnecessary features or services on your device that could pose a risk to your privacy or security. For example, you can disable access to a device’s camera and microphone if you are not currently using these functions. Make rational choices. The prospect of using as many smart devices as possible seems very tempting, but remember that every new gadget increases the potential risk to your security, so choose carefully and opt for responsible manufacturers.

Users can choose between different options when interacting with their smart home: