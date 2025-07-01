Safaricom Ethiopia Hits 10 Million Customers

Safaricom Ethiopia has reached a significant milestone, serving 10 million 90-day active customers across Ethiopia, barely 4 years after acquiring its operating license.

This represents a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to assisting Ethiopia’s digital transformation by establishing inclusive, high-quality mobile connectivity that enables everyone, everywhere, and at all times.

Safaricom Ethiopia has invested over 300 billion ETB (USD 2.27 billion) in a strong telecom and Digital Financial Services infrastructure over the last four years. The fast 4G network now covers over half of the population, with 3,141 live sites deployed across 150 towns and cities. Customer growth remains strong, with an average of 31,000 new customers joining daily. Safaricom’s 90-day active customer base grew to 10 million, and 7.1 million customers actively used mobile data services, with per-user consumption rising to 6.5GB per month.

Wim Vanhelleputte, Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom, said, “Achieving an active customer base of 10 million is a significant milestone for us, but it also brings with it great responsibility. Behind each SIM card there is an individual, a family, a business, and a future. Our mission is to serve, enable, and support Ethiopia’s development through world-class connectivity and innovation. We are proud of our accomplishments and remain committed to further connecting people, creating opportunities, and contributing to a truly Digital Ethiopia.”

” This milestone of 10 million clients is more than just a figure. It symbolizes Ethiopians’ trust, the collaboration of government and partners, and the passion of thousands of people across the country working toward a common digital future.

We express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our clients for choosing Safaricom Ethiopia as their digital partner. We also gratefully thank Ethiopia’s government, regulators, and partners for their assistance and guidance along our trip. Together, we are working to make Ethiopia more connected, inclusive, and wealthy. We are looking forward to continuing this wonderful journey with you all.” Vanhelleputte concluded.