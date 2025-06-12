Takealot Expands On-Demand Delivery Service in Gauteng

Takealot has expanded its on-demand delivery service, TakealotNOW, to make everyday shopping faster, easier, and more personalized, available via the Mr D app.

Launched in July 2023, TakealotNOW began as a pilot project in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, offering a curated range of products delivered within minutes via the Mr D app. Since then, the service has expanded to the greater Cape Town region, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, with plans to continue rolling out to more areas as demand increases. Operating daily from 8 am to 8 pm, TakealotNOW has pioneered a new category of on-demand retail in South Africa by delivering a wide assortment of everyday essentials and premium products beyond the traditional focus on groceries.

TakealotNOW offers a curated product selection based on purchase behavior across suburbs, delivering a variety of items including tech, books, DIY tools, beauty, household essentials, and pet food in minutes.

“East Rand, it’s your turn to shop for what you need—and want – faster than ever before,” says Karla Levick, Chief Marketing Officer at Takealot. “We understand our customer needs when it comes to speed of delivery and convenience, and this expansion means South Africans can now get their favorite essentials, gadgets and gifts delivered to their door, anywhere in Kempton Park, Bedfordview, Edenvale, Kensington, Houghton Estate, Modderfontein, and Orange Grove.”

The recent launch of TakealotMORE, Takealot Group’s R99 per month subscription service, offers members unlimited free TakealotNOW deliveries and exclusive coupons amongst its range of benefits. This means members not only save on delivery fees but also get their goods delivered in minutes, exactly when they want or need them.

Alex Wörz, Mr. D CEO: “We’re thrilled to partner with Takealot on this exciting new expansion.”

“Our app has long been a favorite for deliveries from your favorite restaurant or Pick n Pay groceries at in-store prices, and now we’re helping South Africans get the benefit of 1000s of Takealot products delivered straight to their door within minutes. As we roll out to more areas, we’re unlocking even greater convenience for more customers across the country.”