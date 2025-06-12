iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo After iOS 26 Update: Causes and 7 Efficient Solutions

Is your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo after updating to iOS 26? It’s reported that iOS 26 beta software comes with battery-draining bugs and glitches and gets stuck on the Apple Logo, etc.

But don’t worry, in this article, we’ll walk you through how to fix an iOS 26 Stuck on the Apple Logo and 7 proven solutions to get your iPhone out of the Apple logo stuck status.

Why Does My iPhone/iPad Get Stuck on the Apple Logo After the iOS 26 Update?

The iPhone/iPad is stuck on the Apple logo after updating to iOS 26 Beta. The issue might be caused by low storage, a glitch during the update, or even a deeper software bug. Luckily, you don’t have to panic or rush to the repair shop right away. If you’re probably wondering what went wrong. Let’s break down 4 common causes:

1. iPhone’s Lack of Storage Space when updating to iOS 26

iOS 26 updates need 10 GB of free space to install properly, so your iPhone/iPad won’t get stuck on the Apple logo.

2. Unsupported Modifications after updating iOS 26

Unsupported Modifications itself gets damaged, the system crashes, and then your iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo or has boot issues.

3. Temporary Software Glitch after updating iOS 26

These Software Glitch bugs are usually caused by minor conflicts between the new system and existing apps or settings.

4. Hardware Issues after updating iOS 26

Hardware-related issues make the iPhone stuck on the Apple logo. For example, a damaged battery, a faulty logic board, or another internal issue could stop the phone from starting up properly after the iOS 26 update.

Easy 7 Ways to Fix iOS 26 Beta Stuck on Apple logo

Way 1: Force Restart Your iPhone and Mac

If your iPhone freezes on the Apple logo while updating to iOS 26 Beta, a simple force restart can often solve the issue. It helps release system resources that may be causing the iPhone to freeze on the Apple logo or the iOS 26 black screen with a spinning wheel.

Here’s how to force restart based on your device model:

iPhone 8 and Later (Including iPhone SE 2nd Gen):

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button, then quickly press and release the Volume Down. Now, press and hold the Side (Sleep) button until you see the Apple logo.

Quickly press and release the button, then quickly press and release the Now, press and hold the button until you see the Apple logo. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:

Press and hold the Volume Down button and the Sleep button together until the screen goes off and the Apple logo appears.

Press and hold the button and the button together until the screen goes off and the Apple logo appears. iPhone 6s and Earlier (Including iPhone SE 1st Gen):

Press and hold the Home button and the Sleep button at the same time. Keep holding until the Apple logo appears.

Disadvantages:

Restarting your iPhone/iPad won’t work if there’s a software problem

Way 2: Fix iOS 26 Stuck on Apple Logo With iOS Repair Tool [No Data Loss]

If a force restart didn’t help and your iPhone is still stuck on the Apple logo, don’t worry—there’s a reliable solution that doesn’t erase your data. You can use a trusted iOS repair tool like Tenorshare ReiBoot to fix the issue quickly and safely. Many users have already found success with this method, especially when dealing with iOS 26 stuck on the Apple logo.

How to Fix an iOS 26 Stuck on the Apple Logo with ReiBoot?

Step 1: Download ReiBoot on your computer, then connect your iPhone using a USB cable. On the main screen, click the “Start” button.

Step 2: Click on the “Fix Now” option, then choose the “Standard Repair” button.

Step 3: Click the “Download” button to get the firmware file for your iPhone.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, click “Start Standard Repair” to begin fixing your iPhone.

Step 5: Wait a few minutes, and your iPhone will be fixed. Then follow the steps on the screen to start using it again.

Way 3: Reset Network Settings and Storage

Sometimes, network glitches can block software updates, leading to issues like an iPhone stuck white or black Apple logo. If your iOS 26 is still stuck on the Apple logo and a hard reset is not working. Resetting network settings helps by clearing out saved Wi-Fi, cellular, and VPN configurations that may be causing the problem.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset , then choose Reset Network Settings

, then choose Enter your passcode and confirm

Disadvantages:

Time-consuming and can be confusing.

Way 4: Fix iOS 26 Stuck On Apple Logo via iTunes Restore (Data Loss)

If iOS 26 is stuck on the Apple logo and nothing else works, restoring it through iTunes or Finder can help. This method reinstalls the iOS system completely, which often fixes stubborn glitches, crashes, or startup issues. But keep in mind, it will erase all your data.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer with a Lightning cable. If you’re using Windows or macOS Mojave (or older), open iTunes. If you’re using macOS Catalina or newer, open Finder.

Step 2: Quickly press and let go of the Volume Up button, then do the same with the Volume Down button. Now, press and hold the Side button until you see the Recovery Mode screen (a cable pointing to a computer).

Step 3: iTunes or Finder will show that your iPhone is in Recovery Mode. Click “Restore iPhone” and confirm. Then wait while the latest iOS is downloaded and installed.

Disadvantages:

Data will be lost.

It will not work if you don’t have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.

Way 5: Put iPhone in Recovery Mode without data loss

Putting your iPhone into Recovery Mode can help fix serious software issues by allowing iTunes or Finder to reinstall iOS. However, doing it manually can be tricky, as it involves pressing the right buttons in the right order.

If you want an easier and safer way, try using Tenorshare ReiBoo Recovery Mode with just one click—no need to press any buttons.

Here’s how to use ReiBoot to enter Recovery Mode:

Step 1: Download and install Tenorshare ReiBoot on your Windows or Mac computer.

Step 2: Open ReiBoot and connect your iPhone to the computer using a cable.

Step 3. In less than a minute, ReiBoot will put your iPhone into Recovery Mode.

Way 6: iOS 26 stuck on Apple logo, try DFU Mode (Data will be lost).

If your iPhone is still frozen on the Apple logo, entering DFU Mode (Device Firmware Update) might help. It’s a deeper restore mode that can fix serious iOS system issues like iOS 26 stuck on the Apple logo. Here’s how to do it based on your iPhone model:

For iPhone 8 and Later (Including iPhone SE 2nd Gen):

Press and release the Volume Up

Press and release the Volume Down

Press and hold the Power button until the “Connect to iTunes or Computer” screen shows up.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:

Turn off your iPhone.

Hold down the Volume Down button and connect your iPhone to your computer (with iTunes already open).

button and connect your iPhone to your computer (with iTunes already open). Release the button once you see the “Connect to iTunes.”

For iPhone 6s and Earlier (Including iPhone SE 1st Gen):

Power off your device.

Hold the Home button and connect it to your computer where iTunes is running.

button and connect it to your computer where iTunes is running. Let go of the button when the “Connect to iTunes” screen appears.

Way 7: Find Apple Support

If none of the above methods work and your iPhone is still stuck on the Apple logo when upgrading to iOS 26, it’s time to reach out to Apple Support. Sometimes, the problem could be more serious, like a hardware issue that needs expert attention.

FAQs about iPhone/iPad Stuck After Updating to iOS 26

Can I fix iOS 26 Beta stuck on the loading screen?

Yes, you can. Try force restarting your iPhone first. If that doesn’t work, use an iOS repair tool like Tenorshare ReiBoot to fix the issue without data loss. If all else fails, restoring via iTunes or entering DFU mode may help. How to fix an iPhone stuck in Recovery Mode after the iOS 26 update?

You can exit Recovery Mode using iTunes or Finder by selecting “Update” when prompted. Alternatively, use a one-click tool like ReiBoot to get out of Recovery Mode without pressing any buttons. Can I fix an iPhone stuck on the update screen on iOS 26 Beta?

Yes. Force restart your iPhone to see if it moves past the update screen. If not, use a professional iOS repair tool or restore your device via iTunes. Make sure your device has enough storage and a stable Wi-Fi connection during the update.

Conclusion

Dealing with an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo after updating to iOS 26 can be stressful, especially when your device won’t respond. Before trying complex methods or risking data loss, we recommend using Tenorshare ReiBoot. It’s a user-friendly iOS repair tool that can fix most Apple logo issues without wiping your data. Give it a try and get your device back to normal in minutes.