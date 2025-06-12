Glovo Partners with Kenyan Government, Pledges Billions for Digital Growth & Jobs

Glovo, a technological platform, launched a historic Memorandum of Cooperation with Kenya’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, led by Hon. Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua.

“I commend Glovo for its responsible innovation and commitment to youth employment and inclusive growth. We look forward to continued engagement with Glovo and other stakeholders to co-create policies that safeguard workers while supporting innovation and enterprise,” said Mutua.

Glovo plans to invest KSh 2 billion by 2027, aiming to increase employment by 50% in the next two years and address youth unemployment by creating 1,200 new opportunities. With Ministry support, Glovo will create 200 new direct positions, 2,400 new merchants, and provide flexible income for 1,200 riders, 85% of whom are youth.

“Kenya’s vibrant energy and dedication to digital transformation inspire us,” stated Oscar Pierre, Glovo’s co-founder and CEO. “This partnership with the Ministry of Labour aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, showcasing our shared vision for a thriving digital economy.”

Glovo also commits to tripling support for digital literacy and business capacity-building for over 1,200 partners and providing 3.4 million meals to vulnerable communities through its “Glovo Access” program. The company will also continue to promote its “Courier Pledge,” now transformed into the Glovo+ program, for rider health, safety, and social rights, aligned with the Ministry’s to foster and expand Kenya’s dynamic platform economy.

“Glovo is not just a partner in progress; we are an economic infrastructure ally committed to building a stronger future,” added Pierre. “We believe in Kenya’s potential as the ‘Silicon Savannah’ of Africa and are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in its continued economic development.”