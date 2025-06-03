Sage Expands Embedded Services to Platform Partners in Europe & North America

Sage Embedded Services, launched in the UK, has expanded to North America and Europe, allowing banks, fintechs, and software platforms to integrate accounting capabilities into their products, saving time, ensuring compliance, and promoting smarter business decisions.

Designed for organizations building digital products for self-employed individuals and small businesses, including online banks, fintech providers, and software companies. Platform partners can now offer branded accounting without having to deal with the hassles or expenses of creating their solutions.

The expansion responds to small businesses’ rising desire for streamlined business management tools embedded directly within their ecosystem, within the applications they already use daily. It allows users to access critical financial tools such as bookkeeping, reporting, and compliance without switching platforms or affecting established workflows.

“Today’s small businesses are demanding seamless, all-in-one solutions that streamline daily operations and manage money in real time within their natural digital habitat,” said Gordon Stuart, SVP of Operations, Fintech & Embedded Services at Sage. “By expanding Sage Embedded Services across multiple regions, Sage is meeting the needs of banks and platforms looking to deliver accounting capabilities at the heart of the apps small businesses use every day.”

Sage Embedded Services aims to equip platform partners with capabilities that deepen customer engagement, drive loyalty, and unlock sustainable growth through enhanced user experiences. Platform partners refer to organizations such as banks, fintech companies and industry-specific software providers that serve small business customers through their own platform.

This platform offers banks, fintechs, and software providers a powerful way to differentiate their offerings by embedding accounting and compliance tools directly into their own products.

