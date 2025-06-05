MTN Zambia to Distribute Starlink Internet Services as Official Reseller

MTN Zambia is proud to announce its appointment as an authorized reseller of Starlink, the world’s most advanced satellite internet service, bringing high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to even the most remote areas of Zambia.

Through this strategic partnership, MTN Zambia will offer Starlink Business packages, ensuring nationwide internet access across rural, peri-urban, and underserved regions. This initiative supports MTN Zambia’s vision of delivering the benefits of a modern connected life to everyone and aligns with the Zambian government’s digital transformation agenda.

Abbad Reda, CEO of MTN Zambia, emphasized, “The partnership with Starlink demonstrates our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide in Zambia. By bringing reliable, high-speed internet to every corner of the country, we are empowering communities, businesses, and institutions to thrive in a connected world.”

Customers can purchase and activate Starlink kits directly through MTN Zambia’s selected retail outlets and dedicated account managers. MTN Zambia will also provide professional installation services, local support, and dedicated customer service, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience tailored to enterprises, NGOs, and government institutions.