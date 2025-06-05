Pokémon GO Joystick for iOS and Android – What Works in 2025?

The joystick is one of the most essential features players look for when choosing a GPS spoofer for Pokémon GO.

It’s a key function in any good location-changing tool. With a virtual joystick, you can simulate real walking paths and speeds, making your movements look more natural in-game. This helps reduce the risk of getting flagged and makes the game more fun.

In this blog, we’ll show you how to use a joystick safely on both iOS and Android devices and how to enjoy Pokémon GO even more in 2025.

Let’s get started!

How Joystick Works in Pokémon GO (Joystick vs. Teleport vs. Route Mode)

Most location spoofing tools offer three common movement modes: Joystick, Teleport, and Route Mode. Each one works best in different situations, and switching between them when needed is the key to mastering location spoofing.

Joystick Mode: Lets you control your character in real time and move smoothly in any direction, like in an RPG game. Best for exploring, spinning PokéStops, and hatching eggs.

Are Joystick Tools Still Safe to Use?

Many new players ask this, and the answer is yes, if you use it right!

Modern joystick tools like AnyTo location changer have built-in cooldown timers and anti-detection features. They don’t require jailbreaking or rooting, and they simulate natural movement that’s hard for Niantic to detect. To stay safe, you should always follow some key rules:

Use only one spoofer at a time; don’t switch between tools frequently.

Walk at realistic speeds. Avoid moving too fast, and stop sometimes.

Follow logical routes. Don’t walk through rivers or buildings.

Stick to “walking” behavior; don’t jump randomly.

Don’t run it 24/7. Let your character “rest” like a real person.

In short, joystick spoofing is powerful enough, but it works best when you play smart and act like a real player.

Best Pokémon GO Joystick Tools in 2025

Niantic’s detection systems are getting better every year. Many players have faced soft bans, errors like “Failed to Detect Location 12,” and even permanent bans. But these three joystick tools still work well in 2025, offering safe, smooth movement without jailbreaking or rooting:

1. iMyFone AnyTo – Safe, Smart & Reliable

AnyTo is one of the most trusted spoofing tools today. It supports iOS 18 and Android 15, and works over Bluetooth, USB, or Wi-Fi. It includes smart cooldown timers, anti-detection, and lots of advanced options like

One-click teleport—Jump to any spot on the map instantly Route simulation + auto walk—Pick a location, the system will create a route and walk for you Joystick mode—smooth 360° movement, adjustable speed, and smart idle/shake simulation to look natural Cooldown timer – Helps you follow the right cooldown time and tells you when it’s safe to move again Pokémon Map—Shows nearby Pokémon, raids, gyms, G-MAX, D-MAX, and lets you teleport to those places to play in 1 second Auto-Catch – Plays the role of a virtual GO Plus that helps you to catch Pokemon along the way.

AnyTo Joystick Demo & Benefits

Step 1: Download and launch

Go to the official AnyTo website, download and install the desktop app, then click “Get Started.”

Step 2: Connect your phone

Choose how you want to connect: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB.

Step 3: Turn on joystick mode

Click the joystick icon in the top-right corner to switch to joystick control.

Step 4: Start walking

Use your mouse to move the joystick and control your character. You can also set the movement speed in the side panel.

Benefits:

No jailbreak or root needed

Easy setup in under 1 minute

Free trial available

Fully compatible with the latest Pokémon GO version and fixes common GPS errors like “Failed to Detect Location 12” (Error 12)

2. Locachange – Smooth and Fast, No Jailbreak

LocaChange is known for its smooth movement and realistic walking. No jailbreak is needed for iOS, and Android users only need to enable developer mode.

How to use:

Step 1: Download and install the app from the official LocaChange website

Step 2: Connect your phone to the computer via USB cable and follow the instructions to complete the setup

Step 3: Select the joystick mode in the top right corner to start real walking simulation

Pro:

Simple to setup, allows one-click location modification in the official game

Compatible with iOS/Android, supports up to 10 devices

Built-in game-specific features: quickly locate Pokémon Gyms and PokéStops, and includes a Pokémon IV100 radar to make gameplay easier

Cons:

Some advanced features require payment

3. iPOGO – Great for Beginners

iPOGO focuses on easy use, making it a good choice for new spoofers. It supports most Android devices, while iOS users need to install it via AltStore.

How to use:

Step 1: Uninstall the original Pokémon GO app on your phone

Step 2: Visit the official iPOGO website and download the iPOGO APK file for Android (if you’re using iOS, download the iPOGO IPA and Sideloadly)

Step 3: Open iPOGO to start using the virtual joystick

Pro:

Free to use, with an optional paid VIP version

Rich Features: besides basic location spoofing and joystick functions, it also includes features like “Auto Catch/Spin” and “Block Non-Shiny.”

Cons:

Requires installation a modified Pokémon GO app

Only works with Pokémon GO, not available for other location-based apps

Safety Tips & Best Practices

While joystick tools are still the most stable way to spoof Pokémon GO in 2025, improper use may still be detected by Niantic. Let’s take a quick look at the anti-cheating mechanisms in location-based games and learn 4 tips for using spoofers.

1. Understand Anti-Cheat Detection:

Multi-layer detection: Nintendo simultaneously checks for Root/JailBreak, Mock Location, GPS signal drift, and more to judge whether a location is real. Sometimes they even use “honeypot locations” to trap cheaters.

Nintendo simultaneously checks for Root/JailBreak, Mock Location, GPS signal drift, and more to judge whether a location is real. Sometimes they even use “honeypot locations” to trap cheaters. Behavior analysis: Based on modeling of the trajectory data of most players, the system compares your movement with that of real users. If your behavior deviates from the normal pattern, you might get flagged.

2. How to Use Correctly:

Simulate real movement: Keep your speed between 6-12 km/h and remember to change speeds occasionally; avoid moving too fast or at a constant speed. Stay still for a few seconds at each PokéStop or gym before moving on. This is more like real human behavior.

Keep your speed between 6-12 km/h and remember to change speeds occasionally; avoid moving too fast or at a constant speed. Stay still for a few seconds at each PokéStop or gym before moving on. This is more like real human behavior. Respect cooldown time: Good spoofers often include a built-in cooldown timer. This is the safest interval calculated by the system. Please follow it and remain still between operations like teleporting or long-distance jumps.

Good spoofers often include a built-in cooldown timer. This is the safest interval calculated by the system. Please follow it and remain still between operations like teleporting or long-distance jumps. Stick to reliable tools: Use tools like iMyFone AnyTo that are regularly updated and include anti-detection mechanisms. Avoid switching between different spoofers too often, which could increase “app signature” detection.

Conclusion

Using a virtual joystick doesn’t mean you can teleport and walk freely without limits. You still need to simulate real behavior and respect the built-in cooldown rules and use professional tools with anti-detection features like iMyFone AnyTo. Do it right, and you’ll enjoy Pokémon GO safely and smoothly throughout 2025.