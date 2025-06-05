Slotegrator Unpacks Emerging Trends in the Asian iGaming Landscape

On June 4, 2025, the BGaming provider held an online conference called TRUE WAYS. The conference brought together leading experts to discuss topical issues in the iGaming industry, featuring Ataur Rosul Abeer, Senior Sales Manager at Slotegrator.

Abeer discussed the trends and challenges of iGaming in Asian markets like India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, highlighting the region’s unique characteristics and potential.

The Asian continent is solidifying its position as a significant and quickly increasing base for the global iGaming sector. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam play an important role in this process, with outstanding growth rates and distinct consumer preferences.

According to data, India has over 140 million active players, a figure that grows year after year. Bangladesh has also shown sustained growth, with more than ten million active users.

These countries experience a significant increase in activity during major sporting events such as the IPL (Indian Premier League) and BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) cricket competitions. During these times, India’s active user base can reach 370 million, while Bangladesh’s can exceed 20 million.

A comparison of player conduct in India and Bangladesh indicates comparable patterns. Both regular and exchange sportsbooks are in high demand, with the latter typically yielding a higher GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue). Live and crash games are the clear market leaders in the casino games area. These formats are popular because they are simple, easy to use, and provide speedy results.

These characteristics are highly prized by participants in these markets. Complex games with confusing rules and several paylines are less likely to pique people’s interest. Games with immediate results are very popular in Bangladesh, and fantasy sports are rapidly gaining popularity in India.

Ataur Rosul Abeer’s presentation highlighted the importance of a comprehensive understanding of the audience when navigating Asian markets to ensure success. Operators and content providers should prioritize offering simple, intuitive games with quick results that deliver a quality user experience. Additionally, the potential for fantasy sports is substantial, both in Asia and on a global scale.

The participation of Slotegrator experts in industry events, such as TRUE WAYS, is a testament to the company’s dedication to sharing pertinent knowledge and contributing to the growth of the global iGaming community.