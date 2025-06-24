How to Deposit and Withdraw Money from 1xBet Easily

1xBet is a leading sports betting platform in Nigeria, famous for its easy interface and many payment options.

New and experienced players can fund their accounts and cash out winnings quickly. 1xBet even has regional sites, such as 1xBet Egypt, offering the same convenient banking.

1xBet’s popularity in Nigeria is mainly due to its wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods. Plus, the platform isn’t just about sports—its casino games (even classics like Keno) remain popular. This guide will show you how to smoothly set up, deposit, and withdraw money on 1xBet Nigeria.

Setting Up for Deposits and Withdrawals

A few setup steps will make your transactions smoother. If you are a first-time user, register on the 1xBet site, choosing Nigeria as your country and Nigerian Naira (NGN) as your currency. This ensures your account is configured for local transactions. Next, verify your account by uploading any required ID documents—1xBet requires this before you can withdraw.

Once logged in, open your profile page. You may see a “wallet number” listed for your account. (For clarity, what is a wallet number in 1xBet? It’s simply the identifier for your payment account.)

When you deposit via an e-wallet or payment system, 1xBet will ask you to enter your wallet number or your cardholder name. You can easily deposit funds with your account verified and wallet number noted.

How to Deposit Money on 1xBet in Nigeria

Below are a few steps to note when depositing on 1xBet:

Log in or register: Visit 1xBet Nigeria and log in to your account, or complete registration if you haven’t already.



Open the Deposit page: Click your account profile’s green “Deposit” button.



Enter amount and choose method: Select a way of payment. You can select one of the cards (Visa, MasterCard, or Verve), a bank transfer or an electronic wallet (AstroPay, Perfect Money, etc.).



Provide details and confirm: Enter any necessary payment details (card number, bank account, or e-wallet number). Revise what you have.



Submit the deposit. Click Confirm. Your money should arrive instantly or within a few minutes. You’ll get a notification when the deposit is successful.

How to Cash Out on 1xBet

Want to know how to withdraw money from 1xBet to a bank account? It’s simple. Follow these steps to learn how to withdraw money on 1xBet:

Log in to your account.



Open “My Account” and select “Withdraw.” This opens the withdrawal form.



Choose a withdrawal method: Select how you want to receive the money (bank transfer, e-wallet, crypto, etc.).



Enter the amount and details. Type in the amount and any necessary information (bank account number or e-wallet ID).



If using Bank Transfer: Choose “Bank Transfer,” pick your bank, and then input your bank account details and amount.



Submit the withdrawal. Click Confirm to send your request. Your funds will be sent once 1xBet processes them.

Understanding 1xBet Withdrawal Limits

In Nigeria, 1xBet’s withdrawal limits are very generous. There are no limits at 1xBet; the restriction is as high as your bank or e-wallet permits. Some manuals state that there is a theoretical limit of about ₦295,000,000.) That is to say, the 1xBet withdrawal limit is extremely high, and in most cases, you should be able to withdraw great jackpots at a single time. No daily limit is announced by 1xBet, but make sure to be aware of limits dropped by your payment provider.

Tips for Smooth Transactions

Follow these tips to avoid delays:

Verify your account early: Complete ID verification right after registering, so withdrawals aren’t held up.



Double-check your details: Make sure your bank account number, card number, or wallet ID is correct. Typos can cause failed transactions.



Use the same method: Withdraw using the same payment option you used to deposit.



Observe minimums: Note the minimum deposit (₦100) and withdrawal (around ₦550) so you enter a valid amount.



Mind any fees? 1xBet charges no fees on deposits or withdrawals, but your bank or e-wallet might. Check if any apply.

Conclusion

1xBet offers a convenient and secure platform for Nigerian players. It is easy to deposit and withdraw money in 1xBet by observing the right procedures. You have plenty of options to make a payment, fast operation, and a secure process, and handling your finances is easy and untroubling. Follow this guide to bet without any issues whenever using the platform