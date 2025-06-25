LINX selects Digital Realty as Access Point for New IXP in Ghana

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that it will expand its partnership with Digital Realty to West Africa as it welcomes the data center provider to its new interconnection fabric, LINX Accra.

Digital Realty is in the final stages of building its new facility in Accra, ACR2. The state-of-the-art data center is strategically located in close proximity to several submarine landing cable stations in the downtown area of Accra.

LINX Accra, announced in late 2024, is set to launch soon as Ghana’s newest internet exchange point (IXP). It aims to provide scalable, future-ready infrastructure to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem. This marks LINX’s third IXP in Africa—following LINX Nairobi in 2023—and reflects its broader strategy to enhance internet connectivity.

Read: LINX & ISOC Ghana Partner to Enhance Network Resilience Across Ghana

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX, commented, “We are excited to be embarking on this new journey with Digital Realty in Ghana. We have strong relations with our partners across our LINX hubs in the UK, US, and Kenya, so I’m confident this extension of the relationship will be a success.”

Digital Realty has been a key access point for LINX’s interconnection solutions in London and also in North Virginia, US for several years. More recently, LINX launched their first steps into Africa with LINX Nairobi in November 2023 and LINX Mombasa in February of this year, both working closely with iColo: A Digital Realty Company.

Joseph Koranteng, Managing Director of Digital Realty in Ghana, commented, “We’re pleased to be welcoming LINX to our new data center in Ghana, a key milestone as we continue to strengthen interconnection across Africa. As demand for low-latency connectivity grows, this collaboration will play a critical role in helping to shape the region’s digital future by enabling greater access, resilience, and integration with the global internet fabric.”

With operations across Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, the company is playing a pivotal role in enabling regional connectivity and global integration. LINX Accra will launch in the coming weeks as a multi-site, interconnected and resilient fabric offering networks a selection of low-latency services, including peering and more.