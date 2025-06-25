Hayo Debuts Tech Platform to Help Governments Regulate Mobile Imports & Increase Revenue

Based on the latest available data, the OECD reports that counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated $467 billion in global trade in 2021, with electronics, including mobile devices, among some of the top targets.

Hayo , an innovator in digital solutions, has launched its National Mobile Registry (NMR) platform to help governments in emerging markets regulate imports and ensure a controlled entry process for mobile devices.

The solution detects and addresses illegal imports, enabling effective tax enforcement and tax revenue. It assists governments in regulating their national mobile ecosystems, implementing systems that promote compliance, safeguard citizens, and generate sustainable public revenue.

“Our National Mobile Registry platform enables governments to improve visibility across their country’s mobile ecosystem, capturing new revenue, and ultimately creating a safer and fairer digital landscape,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo.

“It enables governments to increase fiscal income, which can be reinvested into local digital economies to benefit citizens, strengthen public services, drive innovation, and support inclusive economic growth. Governments in emerging markets have a massive opportunity to collaborate with mobile operators and use platforms to combat fraud and counterfeit devices.”

Hayo’s National Mobile Registry (NMR) platform also improves oversight of imports and tax collection—boosting revenue that can be reinvested locally. Fully automated and configurable, the system adapts to meet regulatory requirements.

“Every counterfeit device that slips through the cracks represents lost revenue, reduced safety, and a missed opportunity to reinvest in national priorities. By giving governments real-time visibility into what’s entering the country, our NMR platform helps to shut down grey market channels while protecting the entire value chain.

We’re well positioned to help government officials and regulators identify challenges and opportunities, then take action to meet their digital goals. With more than three decades of experience, we’re excited to consult and share our recommendations.” Ahmed concludes.