Payara Launches a Cloud-Native Java Platform

Enterprise Java leader has announced the release of Payara Q, a fully automated, zero-maintenance platform aimed at transforming enterprise Java deployment.

Payara Qube simplifies Kubernetes management, enabling organizations to take full control of their cloud environments. With support for Jakarta EE, Spring, and Quarkus applications, it empowers development teams to accelerate delivery and drive innovation.

Built for organizations under pressure to modernize without sacrificing security, compliance, or control. With pre-configured Kubernetes environments, integrated observability, and automation tools out of the box, Payara Qube eliminates the traditional barriers to cloud-native Java adoption while maintaining high availability and data sovereignty.

“Payara Qube is the result of years of innovation and close collaboration with global enterprise customers,” said Steve Millidge, Founder and CEO of Payara. “We’ve automated the most time-consuming and technically complex parts of cloud modernization—from Kubernetes setup and ingress management to monitoring so development and operations teams can focus on application development, deploy faster, and standardize across environments while reducing operational burdens without compromising on control or performance.”

The launch also opens new opportunities for organizations looking to pair Payara Qube with high-performance Java runtimes such as Azul Prime. This combination offers a compelling pathway for companies aiming to accelerate deployment while enhancing runtime efficiency.

“Payara Qube and Azul Platform Prime together represent a best-of-breed stack for Java in the cloud,” said Gil Tene, co-founder and chief technology officer at Azul. “Payara Qube removes infrastructure and deployment friction, while Platform Prime optimizes runtime performance, startup time and resource usage. The result is a cloud-native Java environment that’s both modern and operationally efficient, helping organizations meet SLAs, control costs and stay true to open Java standards.”

Payara Qube supports both greenfield and legacy applications, making it ideal for organizations looking to modernize legacy applications without expensive refactoring or retraining. The platform provides integrated diagnostics, built-in security via fine-grained access control, and externalized configuration with change history—ensuring teams can resolve issues quickly and release updates safely.