ADvTECH Appoints John Sikiotis as Group Chief Operating Officer

JSE-listed ADvTECH is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sikiotis to the role of Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), effective 1 August 2025.

Sikiotis brings a wealth of experience in strategy, IT, business development and commercial leadership across a wide range of industries in multiple geographies, including Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He is a qualified CA(SA) and holds the professional designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. He is also a member of SAICA.

The new role of GCOO has been established to support ADvTECH’s dynamic growth and expanding operations locally and internationally.

“John’s strategic expertise and global perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team,” commented ADvTECH Group CEO, Geoff Whyte.