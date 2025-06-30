NCBA & Crown Motors Partnership to Ease Nissan Navara Double Cab Ownership

NCBA Bank has partnered with Crown Motors to make owning the powerful and versatile Nissan Navara Double Cab easier than ever.

Through this partnership, customers can now access financing with flexible repayment terms of up to 72 months. In addition, customers will also enjoy a 60-day grace period before making their first installment.

NCBA is also enhancing its offerings with value-added services such as asset insurance and exclusive partner discounts through its dealership network. Personalized customer support, including access to relationship managers, ensures each client receives attentive and responsive service. These customer-focused solutions are a strategic move to build their long-term loyalty and sustain NCBA’s market leadership in Asset Finance, with a market share of over 35% in the new car market.

Speaking at the signing, NCBA Group Director of Asset Finance and Business Solutions Mr. Lennox Mugambi said, ” We are committed to providing financial solutions that cater to all our customers. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to making vehicle ownership more accessible to our customers as the leading asset finance lender in the country.”

The Nissan Navara Double Cab is a superior model, renowned for its durability, strength and modern technology, making it ideal for both urban and rural landscapes. The

Navara is unmatched in reliability, versatility, and intelligent performance. With its superior engineering and innovative features, the Navara is the perfect partner for every journey. This financing package makes it more accessible to all potential customers.

Crown Motors Group Country Manager Mr. Pedro Campos said, “At Crown Motors Group, our mission has always been to provide quality, reliable, and future-ready vehicles that meet the diverse needs of our clients—from individual customers to large fleet operators. By partnering with NCBA, we are now able to extend even greater value, convenience, and flexibility through tailor-made financing options that bring the dream of vehicle ownership and fleet expansion closer to reality. We invite all customers to take advantage of this opportunity to get affordable financing to own the Nissan Navara.”

The financial services group provides a full suite of asset finance products tailored to meet specific requirements for its individual and corporate customers, offers convenient asset leasing options, and is now focusing on expanding access to asset finance by forging strategic partnerships with local and international partners.