What Businesses Get Wrong About Cybersecurity & How to Fix It

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the landscape of information security, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and significant new threats.

While AI-driven solutions can enhance threat detection, automate responses, and improve compliance with stringent regulations like the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), they also introduce vulnerabilities that could be exploited by cybercriminals.

The challenge for businesses is clear: how can you leverage AI effectively while mitigating the risks it inherently brings?

AI as a force for good in security

AI’s capabilities in cybersecurity are vast. Machine learning algorithms can analyze immense datasets, identifying patterns and anomalies that might indicate a security breach. This allows organizations to detect threats faster than traditional methods, reducing response times and limiting damage. AI also enhances compliance efforts by streamlining data classification, access control, and audit processes, ensuring that businesses adhere to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Beyond detection and compliance, AI is playing a crucial role in automating routine security tasks, freeing up security teams to focus on strategic threat management. The ability of AI-powered security tools to adapt and learn from previous attacks means that businesses can build a proactive rather than reactive security posture.

The other side of the coin

The same technology that enhances security can also introduce new vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals are leveraging AI to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks, such as AI-generated phishing emails that mimic human communication with unnerving accuracy. Deepfake technology can be used to bypass traditional identity verification methods, and AI-powered malware can evolve to evade detection. Attackers are also using AI to analyze network defenses and tailor their attacks accordingly, making them more difficult to anticipate and counter.

For example, AI-driven phishing attacks are becoming increasingly difficult to detect. These attacks can analyze an organization’s communication style, crafting highly personalized messages that trick even the most vigilant employees into revealing sensitive information. Similarly, AI-enhanced malware can continuously evolve to evade signature-based detection methods, making traditional cybersecurity approaches less effective.

Another concern is the risk of over-reliance on AI-driven security measures. The automation of security processes can sometimes lead to complacency, with businesses assuming their AI tools are infallible. The reality is that AI is not perfect—it can make mistakes, it can be manipulated, and its effectiveness depends on the quality of the data it is trained on. Blind trust in AI without human oversight can create a false sense of security, leading to vulnerabilities being overlooked.

Time to call in the experts

Security compliance officers and third-party cybersecurity experts are essential. Their role goes beyond ensuring regulatory compliance; they act as a crucial check against AI’s potential weaknesses. By conducting thorough audits, fine-tuning AI-driven security systems, and continuously assessing emerging risks, these professionals help organizations build resilient security frameworks.

Security leaders must also prioritize a hybrid approach that combines AI’s analytical power with human intuition and expertise. While AI can process vast amounts of data and detect anomalies, human oversight is necessary to interpret nuanced threats, assess context, and make informed strategic decisions. Regular security audits, penetration testing, and ongoing staff training are essential to staying ahead of AI-powered threats.

Moreover, businesses need to recognize that AI is only as good as the data it is trained on. Biased or incomplete datasets can result in AI misidentifying threats or generating false positives, leading to ineffective security measures. Human intervention is required to fine-tune AI models and ensure they are both accurate and adaptable. Additionally, the ethical implications of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions must be carefully managed to prevent misuse or unintended consequences.

Gaps in compliance strategy

With regulations like POPIA, GDPR, and HIPAA imposing stricter security and privacy mandates, businesses must ensure that AI-driven solutions do not inadvertently lead to compliance breaches. AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data makes it a powerful tool for security, but without proper governance, it can also be a liability.

For example, AI models used in security may inadvertently store or process sensitive personal data in a way that violates data protection laws. Additionally, AI-generated security insights might introduce biases that result in discriminatory or legally questionable decisions. Organizations must take a proactive approach to AI governance, ensuring that AI-driven security measures align with legal and ethical requirements.

Balancing AI’s promise with proactive defence

AI is undeniably transforming information security, but it is not a silver bullet. The same technology that enhances protection can also be weaponized by bad actors. Businesses must approach AI-driven security with a balanced strategy, leveraging its strengths while remaining vigilant against its vulnerabilities.

By integrating AI with robust governance frameworks, continuous human oversight, and expert-led security strategies, organizations can harness the power of AI without falling prey to its risks.

The key to securing the future lies in using AI not as a replacement for human expertise but as a tool that enhances and strengthens security measures in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Ultimately, technology alone won’t save your business from cyberthreats. The key to resilience lies in a strategic blend of AI, expert oversight, and proactive security planning.

By Ryan Boyes, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Officer at Galix