Standard Bank Urges Vigilance as Fake Job Ads Spread Online

As the economic and social pressures to find work increase, scammers take advantage of these weaknesses to steal money and personal data from unwary job searchers.

Individuals face immense pressure in securing employment, leading to fraudsters intensifying their efforts to deceive job seekers. They post fake job advertisements promising high salaries, but they intend to steal information or money.

Scammers routinely post hiring ads on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp, claiming to offer legitimate work opportunities. These advertisements frequently offer large compensation for little work and upfront payments or commissions, which may raise red flags for job searchers.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, Standard Bank offers the following tips:

Cross-check the details of the hiring company. Always contact the hiring company through official channels to verify the legitimacy of the job offer.

Legitimate hiring companies will never demand upfront payments. Be wary of any job offer that requires you to make an upfront payment for training, equipment, or other fees.

Do not disclose sensitive information. Never share personal information such as identity numbers, bank details, or one-time passwords (OTPs) over the phone or online.

Be cautious of work-from-home jobs promising high pay: Jobs that promise substantial earnings for minimal effort are often too good to be true.

If you suspect that you have been targeted by a scam, please contact the fraud hotline immediately.