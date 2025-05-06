Kennedy Chinganya Steps In as Interfile CEO & EVP

Kennedy Chinganya has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Interfile, a private sector, government, and municipal provider of citizen-focused digital solutions.

Chinganya officially took over on April 29, 2025, succeeding interim EVP David Harwood, who has been instrumental in preparing the company for this next stage of growth. Harwood, who joined Interfile in January 2025, will remain with the company until the end of July to support a seamless leadership transition.

Interfile, under Chinganya’s leadership, is focusing on digitizing public services and expanding its reach across the SADC region, enabling essential functions like tax payments, ID applications, unemployment insurance claims, and municipal service engagement.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of individual citizens by leveraging technology to make their interactions with government simpler and more efficient,” says Chinganya. “Government departments face complex challenges, and we see our role as providing meaningful, scalable solutions that work for everyone.”

He adds that the company’s proven model has significant potential beyond South Africa: “When you look at what Interfile has accomplished here, it’s clear that revenue collection and citizen engagement are universal priorities. There’s a huge opportunity to replicate this success across the region.”

Chinganya brings over 20 years of leadership experience in both the technology and public service sectors. A chartered accountant by profession, he previously held executive roles at Microsoft Africa, Altron Nexus, MTN Business Kenya, and Altron Rest of Africa.

His appointment has been welcomed by Interfile’s parent company, Harris, which acquired the business in 2023. “We have full confidence in Kennedy’s leadership and expertise,” says Sue Thexton, Group Leader at Harris. “His background in both tech innovation and public service delivery makes him uniquely qualified to lead Interfile through this exciting phase of growth and transformation.”