HealthTech Company Ranks Among Top 3 on Financial Times Africa Growth List

The annual list, developed in partnership with Statista, a global research firm, and published by the Financial Times, a well-known business publication for its authoritative reporting and analysis, ranks companies using a rigorous methodology based on independently verified revenue data from 2020 to 2023.

Companies are assessed by both their absolute revenue growth rate and their compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Remedial Health, a health technology company providing inventory, software, data, and financing solutions to healthcare providers in Africa, has been ranked the third fastest-growing company overall and the fastest-growing health tech in the 2025 edition of the Financial Times “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies” list.

The company stood out among hundreds of high-growth businesses across diverse sectors, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare.

“This recognition is a reflection of the tremendous impact our technology is having on healthcare delivery in Africa, starting in Nigeria,” said Samuel Okwuada, CEO and co-founder of Remedial Health. “We are building the infrastructure for a more efficient, data-driven and profitable healthcare ecosystem, and we are just getting started. Our commitment is to deliver innovative solutions that empower the frontline providers and strengthen healthcare businesses at every level.”

Founded to address the inefficiencies and fragmentation in Africa’s pharmaceutical ecosystem, Remedial Health has evolved into a trusted partner for pharmacies, PPMVS, and other healthcare providers. The company’s platform streamlines daily operations, offering real-time inventory management, data-driven business insights, and flexible financing options, empowering providers to operate more efficiently and sustainably.

This recognition by the Financial Times highlights Remedial Health’s role in shaping the future of healthcare access on the continent through scalable, technology-first solutions.