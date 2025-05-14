Infobip & Oracle Announce New Integration to Deliver Conversational Experiences

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, announced its expansion of its partnership with Oracle to provide conversational experiences to businesses and brands worldwide.

The new integration enables Infobip and Oracle customers and partners to access Infobip’s omnichannel services through Oracle Integration.

Infobip’s Omnichannel Messaging Adapter for Oracle Integration makes it easier to integrate and manage omnichannel communication channels, such as Oracle and third-party solutions like WhatsApp and RCS, reducing time to market and allowing businesses to work more efficiently with them.

“The Omnichannel Messaging Adapter for Oracle Integration enables Infobip and Oracle customers to tailor our omnichannel solutions to their specific needs using the same platform with just a few clicks,” said Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer, Infobip. “The solution is flexible and works for a broad range of sectors and industries.”

Additionally, Infobip has supplied an Accelerator, or prebuilt use case, for Oracle B2C Service, the company’s contact center solution. With the help of this adaptable solution, customers may communicate with a business’s support staff over WhatsApp and SMS, providing a smooth two-way exchange of information. Oracle’s clients and partners gain from the low-code or no-code solutions provided by the Omnichannel Messaging Adapter and Accelerator.

Oracle Integration provides secure, highly scalable connectivity regardless of the applications an organization is connecting with or where the applications reside.

“Our new collaboration with Infobip will help enterprises simplify connectivity and provide integration between the Infobip messaging platform and any applications using our unified integration platform as a service, Oracle Integration,” said Deepak Arora, Vice President, Product Management, Oracle. “This partnership builds on our vision of fueling AI innovation for more businesses by integrating any apps, data, and services anywhere.”