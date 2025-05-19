Bolt Launches Flight Tracking for Seamless Airport Pick-Ups

Bolt has introduced Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides, a clever new feature that syncs with passengers’ flight details to automatically adjust pick-up times for delays or cancellations. It provides a hassle-free arrival experience without any additional costs for riders.

The new feature follows last year’s extension of Bolt’s ride scheduling window to 90 days. Businesses benefit from scheduled rides, centralized billing, and detailed reporting while using the same trusted Bolt platform. With growing demand for reliability in corporate travel, Flight Tracking enhances Bolt Business’s value proposition, particularly at major South African airports.

Bolt allows customers to schedule rides by tapping the ‘Schedule’ button on the home screen. They can input their arrival airport and destination, add flight details like landing date, airline, flight number, or departure city, and choose the number of minutes after landing to be picked up, allowing Bolt to reschedule the ride automatically.

Lerato Motsoeneng, Senior General Manager at Bolt, says, “Bolt is an official ride-hailing partner at more than 30 airports globally, including OR Tambo International Airport (JNB), Cape Town International Airport (CPT), King Shaka International Airport (DUR), Lanseria International Airport (HLA), and Port Elizabeth Airport (PLZ).

This allows customers to travel directly from Arrivals without the need to find separate pick-up points. With Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides, our private and Bolt Business customers can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their ride will adjust if their flight is delayed or cancelled at no extra charge. This means less time spent waiting at the airport and more reliable, seamless travel regardless of the hour.”