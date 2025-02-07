Standard Bank Connect Relaunches Device Financing Service

Standard Bank’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Standard Bank Connect, has announced the relaunch of its device offering, bringing customers a range of highly sought-after tech brands and unique financing terms.

Customers can now purchase devices from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Vivo, Lenovo, HP, and Mecer, with categories spanning smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. “Whether you need the latest smartphone, a tablet for work or play, a laptop for learning, or wearables to stay connected on the go, Standard Bank Connect has you covered,” says Kartik Mistry, Head of Standard Bank Connect.

Mistry notes that this initiative reflects the MVNO’s commitment to empower and enable customer connections. “With affordability, accessibility, and flexibility, we are reshaping the way our customers access technology to stay connected and productive,” he adds.

The expanded selection of brands aims to meet the diverse needs of customers, whether they are looking for high-performance smartphones or essential devices for school, work, or leisure.

Unlike many providers that force-bundle SIM plans with devices, Standard Bank Connect offers greater flexibility. Customers simply need to have an active Standard Bank Connect SIM card to qualify for financing—allowing them to choose as many devices as they need without unnecessary add-ons. “As a Standard Bank Connect customer, the perks go beyond connectivity. With our Dress Your Tech collaboration, you can enjoy up to 50% off accessories and add-ons every month—making it easier than ever to personalize and enhance your devices,” says Mistry.

He adds that Standard Bank Connect understands that customer needs vary. As a result, it offers multiple payment options, giving customers the freedom to choose how they pay.

“Devices are a key growth area for us and the natural next step for Standard Bank Connect. We aim to be the provider known for offering comprehensive connectivity solutions that are simple, valuable, and flexible. Over time, we’ll expand our offering to include more brands, categories, and features, ensuring our customers always receive exceptional value.

“This relaunch of device sales is another proud milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver top-tier connectivity solutions. It forms part of our broader strategy to bring greater value and convenience to our customers,” Mistry concludes.