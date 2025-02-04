Adapt IT Makes Leadership Changes to Gear for Growth

South African-founded software company Adapt IT Holdings has announced significant leadership changes to further its focus on international expansion and acquisitive growth.

Over the past three years, Adapt IT has significantly strengthened its position by implementing best practices and talent development shared by Constellation Software Inc. Adapt IT is now part of Omegro, a global portfolio of the Volaris Group.

In a move to align with Omegro’s successful global operating structure and position the group for further growth, Adapt IT has announced the following leadership changes:

– Tiffany Dunsdon has been appointed Acquiring Group Leader for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

“Growth through acquiring great software companies remains core to our strategy, and these changes create the capacity to support that growth. Adapt IT now measures up to the best-run software companies globally and is driving R&D of its software solutions in strong collaboration with customers who remain at the center of what we do. I am confident Adapt IT will continue to thrive under its strong operating leadership team.”

– Tony Vicente, currently serving as COO, has been appointed CEO of Adapt IT.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our people and our customers are critical to our work. Having a global network to support our innovation and R&D of our own IP, coupled with the additional focus on M&A announced today, makes us confident in our ability to achieve our strategy. This harmonization with Omegro provides great opportunities for our team.”

– Nombali Mbambo, currently serving as CFO, has been appointed Group Finance Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), a role that includes broad oversight and governance of Adapt IT.

Adapt IT continues to draw upon over 28 years of experience in providing leading specialized vertical market software and digitally led business solutions to assist clients across targeted industries to achieve more.