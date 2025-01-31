Huawei Debuts Latest Devices in South Africa’s Tech Market

Huawei has once again raised the standard in South Africa’s tech industry with the official debut of its latest innovations, the HUAWEI nova 13 smartphone and MatePad 11.5 tablet.

Huawei’s latest offers, unveiled during a lively event attended by tech fans and media professionals, aim to reinvent mobility with a dazzling combination of design, performance, and groundbreaking capabilities.

The HUAWEI nova 13: A Bold Fusion of Style and Functionality

The Huawei Nova 13 smartphone showcased its exceptional performance and unique design, featuring a Dynamic Plaid Texture Design. This striking pattern of horizontal and vertical stripes shifts under light, offering a modern and sophisticated look.

Available in Loden Green and Black, the Nova 13 is not just a phone but a fashion accessory, aligning with Huawei’s Fashion Forward vision.

It has powerful features like a 60 MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of vision, which ensures that group selfies are recorded precisely and without distortion.

Huawei has also included the AI Greatest Expression function, which employs powerful algorithms to identify the greatest expressions from a series of images, thereby avoiding common selfie problems like uncomfortable smiles or closed eyes. It’s like having a personal AI photographer who takes flawless photos.

The Nova 13 boasts a 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, delivering a 50% charge in just 10 minutes, and a 5000mAh battery with AI Precision Temperature Control, providing users with long-lasting power without worrying about battery life.

Introducing the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

Joining the nova 13 is the highly anticipated HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, a device designed to elevate both work and play.

With its PaperMatte Display, the MatePad 11.5 minimizes glare and reduces eye strain, making it ideal for extended use. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative, this tablet ensures that productivity never takes a hit, even during long sessions.

Introducing #HUAWEIMatePad11.5: Your ultimate notetaking companion, with a smooth 120Hz PaperMatte display and a sleek metal unibody design. Work, play, and create in style! #CreationOfBeauty pic.twitter.com/hwzCvs39aA — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) January 30, 2025

The 11.5-inch FullView Display boasts a 2200 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colors. Its TÜV Rheinland certification guarantees a reflection-free, paper-like quality, perfect for reading and writing. Complementing the screen is the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), which offers an authentic pen-on-paper experience, ideal for sketching, note-taking, and digital artistry.

Productivity-Boosting Features

The MatePad 11.5 is designed for multitaskers, featuring tools like Multi-Note for easy note switching and Note Replay, which synchronizes audio recordings with handwritten notes. Additionally, it’s compatible with the HUAWEI Smart Keyboard, allowing users to seamlessly switch between laptops and split forms, enhancing productivity and collaboration on the go.

Availability and Pricing

These devices are now available for purchase on Huawei’s online store and at select retailers across South Africa.