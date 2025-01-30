Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida Appointed CEO of Canon EMEA

Canon EMEA, a global provider of imaging, print technologies, and services, has appointed Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as President & CEO of Canon Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), succeeding Yuichi Ishizuka, who is retiring after seven years in the role and a successful 44-year career with Canon.

Sam Yoshida previously worked in the USA as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Marketing Strategy Unit, as well as the Chairman and CEO of Canon Solutions America, Inc. and Canon Financial Services, Inc. He will commence his new role as President and CEO of Canon EMEA on March 1, 2025.

He takes over a regional sales organization that has operations in 120 countries, employs approximately 12,300 people, and contributes about a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually.

Yoshida is tasked with expanding Canon’s core businesses and expanding into new areas like B2B imaging, industrial printing, and information management solutions. With expertise in manufacturing, innovation, and recycling, Yoshida has been part of the original team that established Canon Virginia, Inc., Canon’s major manufacturing site in the Americas.

“Canon is the market leader in imaging and print technologies with millions of customers throughout EMEA; this diverse and exciting region is full of opportunity, and I am honored to be leading the business through the next phase of innovation and growth,” says Yoshida.

Yuichi Ishizuka, President and CEO of Canon EMEA, has held prominent positions throughout his 44-year career, including in Japan, the United States, and Canada. During his long career, one major accomplishment was his pioneering development of the world-renowned Cinema EOS series in the United States, which transformed film shooting and developed staple video goods.