Unveiling the Future of Retail: New Speakers and Topics Revealed for Digital Retail Africa 2025

The highly anticipated Digital Retail Africa 2025, the continent’s premier event for retail innovation, engagement, and experience, is set to take place on 30 January 2025 at the CTICC in Cape Town. Organised by IT News Africa in partnership with Proudly South Africa, e-Commerce Forum South Africa, and Retail Brief Africa, this groundbreaking conference promises to redefine the future of retail in Africa.

As the retail industry undergoes unprecedented transformation, Digital Retail Africa 2025 offers a timely platform to equip retail professionals with the tools and insights to thrive in a customer-centric, tech-driven landscape. With the rise of global e-commerce giants like Amazon, Temu, and Shein reshaping the African market and grocery delivery services experiencing explosive growth, the conference will address key strategies to stay competitive and future-proof retail businesses.

Adding to its already impressive lineup, Digital Retail Africa 2025 proudly announces new speakers from top-tier retail organisations and leading industry partners:

Eustace Mashimbye, CEO, Proudly South African

Queen Munyai, CEO, Consumer Goods & Services Ombud

Dmitriy Anderson, CIO & eCommerce Manager, Leroy Merlin

Rivoningo Ntlemo, Director – Africa FP&A Value Chains, T he Coca-Cola Company

Grant Paul Roy, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Superbalist

Christopher Baird, Global Retail & eCom Management, Puma

Mpilo Nxaba, Digital Marketing Manager, Clicks Group

Fionna Ronnie, Head of Customer and Loyalty, The Foschini Group

Kimlynne Temple, CEO, Tipped

Zanele Ratsoga, Manager, Digital Fraud, Digital Transformation, Massmart

Milan Wadher, Partner & Associate Director, BCG

This impressive roster reflects the calibre of expertise and innovation shaping this event. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to learn from and network with industry leaders who are driving change in the retail sector.

The event’s focus on innovation will be further bolstered by its engaging program, which features key topics for 2025, including:

The Entry of Global E-commerce Giants into South Africa: Threats and Opportunities

AI-Driven Inventory Management: Optimizing Stock, Reducing Waste, and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Global Retail Delivery Best Practices and Strategies for Success

Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Evolving Digital Retail Landscape

Tackling Retail Fraud and Policy Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Protection

Leveraging Data Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

AI-Driven Personalisation: Redefining Customer Engagement in Retail

How to Register: To make this event accessible to as many retail professionals as possible, attendees can enjoy a 50% discount on registration fees by using the coupon code DRA@50LESS. This special offer is valid until 31 December 2024. Click here to secure your spot today.

Digital Retail Africa 2025 is where the future of retail will be defined. Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and lead the transformation. For more information, visit Digital Retail Africa 2025 or email events@itnewsafrica.com for enquiries.

About the Organisers:

IT News Africa is a leading technology-focused media company that connects technology leaders, innovators, and industry professionals across Africa.