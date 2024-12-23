Safaricom Ethiopia Launches Network in Gambella City

The 2nd telecom provider in Ethiopia, Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia P.L.C., has formally begun offering 4G network services in Gambella and the neighboring areas.

The launch event, attended by Gambella Region Chief Administrator Ms. Alemitu Umod, highlighted the transformative impact of improved telecommunications infrastructure on the region’s social and economic development. Umod emphasized the new 4G network’s potential to facilitate business activities, attract investment, and boost entrepreneurship.

”We commend Safaricom Ethiopia for its role in creating jobs, enhancing connectivity, and positioning Gambella as an attractive destination for investment.”

‘In line with our commitment to empower digital education, we donated 20 laptops, 4 routers, and 6 months of free internet to two high schools in Gambella City. This initiative aims to support digital literacy and educational opportunities for the region’s youth.’ H.E. Alemitu Oumud, President of the Gambella Region, highlighted the transformative impact of improved infrastructure on social and economic development. pic.twitter.com/MFIn7X8Fcu — Safaricom Ethiopia (@SafaricomET) December 19, 2024 Also Read: Safaricom Plans to Launch Payment Service in Ethiopia

According to Wim Vanhelleputte, Safaricom Ethiopia’s CEO, the company’s dedication to bringing communities across Ethiopia together is demonstrated by the launch of 4G services in Gambella. Safaricom Ethiopia’s commitment to growing its footprint and making sure that more areas have access to dependable and fast internet services was reaffirmed by Vanhelleputte.

The deployment of the 4G network in Gambella is intended to provide several benefits to the local community. Improved connectivity will provide access to information, education, and healthcare services. It will also create new chances for businesses and entrepreneurs, promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Safaricom Ethiopia’s expansion into Gambella is part of a broader strategy to cover more areas with its 4G network.