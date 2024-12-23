How to Spoof in Pokemon GO without Getting Banned 2025 (No PC)

Pokemon Go spoofing is the use of third-party tools and programs to bypass the game’s rules and dynamics. The game requires users to walk in real life to catch Pokemon. A Pokemon GO spoofer will allow users to replicate human-like movement in the game without leaving their homes.

The game can detect any random free spoofer, and your account will be restricted. We will help you spoof in the game without getting your account banned. What tool is the best spoofer with the least risk involved? The next sections have all the answers.

Why Will You Get Banned?

To maintain the integrity of the game, such tricks and tools are not allowed. However, with spoofing in Pokemon Go, players can access rare Pokemon and enjoy flexible gameplay.

Mechanism of Pokemon GO Soft Ban

When exploring ways to spoof Pokemon GO safely in 2023, it’s essential to understand certain actions to avoid at all costs.

While using location spoofing, encountering a wild Pokemon, PokeStop, or Gym over a long-distance jump will trigger a timer. This timer calculates the cooldown period based on the distance spoofed, restricting actions within a specific range during that time.

You are free to roam anywhere or perform actions as long as you haven’t interacted with these three elements (wild Pokemon, PokeStop, or Gym).

After interacting with them, you’ll need to wait for approximately two hours before performing any actions outside the range of your previous location. If you plan to teleport to another location, make gradual moves, such as 100 meters at a time, to avoid detection.

Follow the Rules, Never Getting Banned

The best way to prevent a soft or permanent ban is to exercise caution. However, you can still enjoy spoofing if you respect the cooldown timer provided by your spoofer.

Always proceed carefully and follow the guidelines. Avoid rushing gameplay or moving too fast, as this could alert Niantic’s detection system, leading to serious consequences.

Play at a steady pace and maintain a realistic exploration speed. Sticking to these rules will help you enjoy the game without risking penalties or being flagged for suspicious activity.

How to Spoof in Pokemon GO without Getting Banned

How to spoof Pokemon GO without getting banned on Android and iPhone? There aren’t many choices on the market, but Tenorshare iAnyGo offers a reliable Pokemon Go Spoofing solution. iAnyGo is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. This section will cover Pokemon Go spoofing for iPhone users.

Key Features of iAnyGo iOS App

This app is developed to assist Pokemon Go players with safe and flexible gameplay. Some of the unique features include:

Change your live or current location in the game without jailbreak or computer

Offer 4 movement modes with customizable routes and speeds

4 movement modes with customizable routes and speeds Use the joystick feature to mimic GPS movements, adding an extra layer of fun to AR games

Quickly Locate Raids, Gyms, PokeStops, and rare Pokemon with one click

Locate Raids, Gyms, PokeStops, and rare Pokemon with one click The Official Task Routes feature helps users find routes and collect Zygarde Cells to upgrade special Pokemon

Works for different GPS-based games and apps, including Pokemon Go, Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, Tinder, Happn, and more.

Pokemon GO Spoofing without Getting Banned iPhone

Follow these simple steps to spoof Pokemon GO on iPhone. New users need to install the iAnyGo iOS App via a computer. After installation, the app works independently like any other app, with no computer required. You will receive an order email containing the iAnyGo iOS Assistant link after payment.

Step 1: Install iAnyGo iOS Assistant

Install iAnyGo iOS Assistant and connect your iPhone to the computer. Launch the tool and click on the “Install iAnyGo iOS App” button.

Step 2: Download and Install PoGo Wizard

To avoid Pokemon Go failed to detect location 12 while spoofing, we need to use PoGo Wizard to download a custom Pokemon Go. Download PoGo Wizard from PoGoskill and click on the “Install PoGo” button. Allow all permissions, and your iPhone will be ready for Pokemon Go spoofing with the iAnyGo iOS App.

Tip: PoGo Wizard is available free of charge for premium members of the iAnyGo iOS App. Feel free to contact Tenorshare Customer Support for registration code of PoGo Wizard.

Steps to Spoof in Pokemon GO without Getting Banned iPhone

Once the installation process is complete, you are all set to spoof Pokemon GO on iPhone without computer.

Step 1: Change your Location

Once the iAnyGo app is open, tap on the map or enter the destination address to instantly change your current location in the game.

Step 2: PokeStop Routes

Select “PokeStop Routes,” choose Fast or Full Mode, and connect nearby PokeStops automatically. Adjust speed and stops to efficiently collect items and rewards.

Step 3: Joystick Movement

For enhanced flexibility during gameplay, activate the Joystick Movement Mode. A virtual joystick control panel will appear on the screen. Use the arrows to change your direction at any time. Speed is always adjustable in every mode.

Note: After each location change, iAnyGo for iOS will display a countdown on the interface. You can take other actions once the countdown finishes, helping you bypass Pokemon Go’s cooldown system and avoid SoftBans or account bans.

Pokemon GO Spoofing without Getting Banned Android

The same powerful features of the iAnyGo App are available for Android users, too. No additional PoGo Wizard is required for the iAnyGo Android App. Here is how to spoof Pokemon Go by using iAnyGo Android App. Always follow the cooldown timer to protect your account and avoid Pokemon GO soft ban.

Step 1: Download and Install the iAnyGo Android App

Go to the Play Store and search for the iAnyGo Fake GPS App. Install it like any other app, and don’t forget to set it as a Mock GPS App. Allow all permissions by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Change the Current Location in Pokemon Go

You can choose any location in the game or enter the coordinates in the search bar to change your current location in the game. Your location will be modified instantly.

Step 3: Joystick and Other Movement Modes

There are single- and multi-spot movement options. For more flexibility, use the joystick to change direction at any moment in 360 degrees.

FAQs about How to Spoof in Pokemon GO without Getting Banned

Can you teleport in Pokemon GO without getting banned?

Yes, the iAnyGo iOS app enables safe teleportation to any location. However, always follow the cooldown timer to avoid bans and spoof responsibly.

Can you get permanently banned from Pokemon GO for spoofing?

Yes, using unreliable spoofers increases the risk of a permanent ban. We recommend iAnyGo iOS App for safe spoofing, as it significantly reduces the chances of detection. Always adhere to the cooldown timer to ensure account safety.

Final Words

This guide provides a detailed explanation of how to spoof Pokemon GO without getting banned. It introduces the iAnyGo iOS App, a reliable solution for Pokemon GO spoofing iPhone. For Android users, the iAnyGo Android App is also available, offering an excellent spoofing experience. Both apps are designed to help you safely spoof Pokemon GO and avoid soft ban, all without the need for a computer. One last point, always respect the cooldown timer to safeguard your account and avoid SoftBans or account bans.

