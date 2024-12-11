Rubrik Introduces Generative AI to SA Enterprises

Rubrik introduces Rubrik Annapurna, a unified API service for customers developing generative AI (Gen AI) applications that will work with Amazon Bedrock.

The system facilitates swift access to secure data embeddings from Rubrik Security Cloud, which covers enterprise-wide data and metadata across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS.

Rubrik Annapurna’s powerful and secure data retrieval capabilities will integrate with Amazon Bedrock, giving customers access to a diverse set of high-performing foundation models (FMs) for creating enterprise-grade generative AI applications.

“Organizations are faced with significant complexity when developing AI applications due to challenges around data access and sensitive data permissions. This could lead to applications that lack relevant knowledge or don’t adhere to access controls,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. “Rubrik Annapurna helps to unlock Rubrik Security Cloud’s enterprise data and metadata. Combined with Amazon Bedrock, which offers a vast collection of proven foundation models and enterprise-grade capabilities, we can deliver to customers powerful and secure pre-embeddings that turbocharge generative AI initiatives.”

However, AI development teams not using the cloud must first locate and extract enterprise data from dozens of applications, filter on permissions and sensitivity, embed this data into vector databases for retrieval, and then build data pipelines to their large language models (LLMs).

“Amazon Bedrock brings together proven foundation models through a unified API, making it simple for enterprises to build and scale generative AI applications with built-in security and privacy,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Rubrik’s integration of Amazon Bedrock with its Annapurna API service helps customers better leverage all their data—regardless of where it resides—to drive customized, secure generative AI applications.”