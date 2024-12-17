Raxio Group Achieves Tier III Certification for Data Centres in Mozambique and Ethiopia

Raxio Group the leading provider of Tier III certified and carrier neutral data centres across Africa, is proud to announce that its facilities in Mozambique and Ethiopia have achieved the prestigious Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF). This accomplishment is an endorsement of Raxio’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, reliable, and efficient data centre infrastructure across Africa.

The Tier III Facility Certification confirms that these facilities have been constructed in accordance with the original Tier III Design Certification standards and rigorously tested to meet Uptime Institute’s performance criteria. This certification ensures that the data centres are capable of providing the expected reliability and performance under various operational conditions.

Robert Saunders, Chief Technology Officer at Raxio Group, emphasized the importance of this achievement for customers:

“Achieving the Uptime Institute Tier III Facility Certification for our Mozambique and Ethiopia facilities is a significant milestone. It reassures our customers that these data centres are designed and constructed to meet the highest international standards. This guarantees operational resilience, reliability, and a robust environment to support their critical business operations. Our customers can confidently scale and innovate, knowing that their data is hosted in facilities that are built for peak performance and future growth.”

With these certifications, Raxio Group continues its mission to meet the growing demand for high-quality data centre infrastructure in Africa, enabling digital transformation, supporting economic growth, and creating sustainable solutions for businesses across the continent.

Raxio Mozambique and Raxio Ethiopia join a growing portfolio of Tier III-certified data centres, highlighting Raxio Group’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity in the African digital landscape.

//Staff writer