Check Point Founder Takes Chairman Role as New CEO Steps In

Nadav Zafrir has been appointed as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.‘s new CEO, effective December 16th, while founder Gil Shwed will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Check Point embarks on a new chapter, with my transition into my new role as executive chairman and the appointment of Nadav as the company’s new CEO. I’ve known Nadav for many years, and he is the perfect fit to lead Check Point to new heights,” said Mr. Shwed. “I have full confidence in the company’s strategy, strength, leadership, and employees, and we will work together to ensure this new journey brings even more success than we’ve achieved so far.”

Mr. Zafrir most recently served as managing partner and co-founder of Team8, a venture capital firm that builds businesses with a focus on digital health, fintech, data & AI, and cybersecurity. Before Team8, Mr. Zafrir founded the IDF’s Cyber Command, led the prestigious Unit 8200, and retired as a brigadier general. He has been on the boards of 14 private cybersecurity firms and is currently a board member of SolarEdge Technologies, where he was chairman for five years.

“I am honored to join Check Point as its new CEO,” said Mr. Zafrir. “To lead an iconic cybersecurity company at such a pivotal time for our industry is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Our world relies on trust, and Check Point’s mission to establish and protect that trust has never been more critical. We are uniquely positioned to live up to this mission and shape the future of the cybersecurity industry. I thank Gil for his confidence and visionary leadership, and I am grateful to have him as a partner and mentor as our chairman.”

