Mandhu College Launches TrueConf-Powered Distance Learning Platform

To digitize the educational process, Mandhu College built a virtual campus using TrueConf Server. The college uses the video collaboration platform to host lectures, online classrooms, webinars, and seminars, bringing together students from all over the Maldives.

Established in 1998, Mandhu College has gained recognition for its efforts to expand its role in the private higher education sector of the Maldives by offering educational opportunities to students who are unable to attend classes in person.

As digitization progressed and the need for flexible degree alternatives increased over the previous ten years, Mandhu College’s founder realized the need for a dependable online learning platform. However, because not all professors and students had a reliable internet connection to participate in online meetings and classes, cloud solutions were unable to provide high-quality video content.

The college built an on-premises e-learning platform due to geographical features and traffic control. After testing various video conferencing solutions, IT specialists chose TrueConf Server for its complete autonomy, independence from external service providers, and protection against blocks or cyber attacks.

Both professors and students can use PCs and cellphones with the TrueConf client software installed for all main operating systems during remote learning. For meetings, webinars, and workshops held in conjunction with other universities, it is also handy to attend video conferences using a browser. Students frequently have to attend classes and lectures from the comfort of their own homes.

With the help of TrueConf AI’s background replacement, privacy-enhancing, and two-click noise and sound removal capabilities, learning from makeshift workstations got a lot easier. Additionally, the platform has AI face tracking technology that automatically centers the user in the picture to produce a perfect layout.

TrueConf Server offers a smart assistant for online classes, providing quick technical assistance and enabling uninterrupted learning. It offers collaboration features like slideshows, remote desktop control, and annotations for comprehensive remote interaction.

The software includes an address book that organizes students into groups, making it easy to plan video calls with individual users. Furthermore, any online class can be videotaped to examine the lesson content later. To improve coordination and communication in both group and individual discussions, an integrated messenger is used to send notices, documents, and other data.

The TrueConf platform facilitates remote and hybrid learning for students, online events, and webinars, and enables asynchronous communication among teachers through a built-in messenger. With TrueConf Server, Mandhu College formed a virtual studying platform for hundreds of students across 200 islands.

“One of the key objectives of the college was to digitalize the learning process, and we finally managed to launch a virtual campus of Mandhu College with the help of TrueConf. Implemented in the local network, it meets all of our requirements and offers reliable video conferencing and team messaging capabilities for our online classes, since the students are located all over the Maldives and can now seamlessly be a part of the distant learning process,” says Muhamed Mufaris, Head of the IT Department.