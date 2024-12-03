Ethio telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel partner for Horizon Fiber Initiative, linking Africa to Europe and Asia.

Ethio telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Telecom Group have joined forces under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Horizon Fiber Initiative. This groundbreaking project is set to revolutionize digital connectivity across Africa, creating seamless communication links from the Horn of Africa to Europe and Asia.

This collaboration signals a transformative era in both international and regional digital infrastructure. By developing a Multi-Terabit, redundant terrestrial fiber optic network, the initiative aims to deliver faster, more reliable, and robust connectivity, laying the foundation for Africa’s digital transformation.

Advancing Connectivity Across Borders

Since June 2024, a technical team comprising representatives from the three telecom giants has been driving the initiative forward. Their work includes a detailed feasibility study, problem analysis, and recommendations to ensure the project’s success. The partners plan to finalize contracts by January 2024 and roll out services by April 2025.

Leveraging the combined infrastructure and technical expertise of Ethio telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Telecom Group, the project aims to create a robust network for high-speed data transmission. The initiative is expected to enhance communication, reduce latency, and improve access to reliable connectivity for businesses and individuals alike.

Key Features of the Horizon Fiber Initiative

Route Diversification: Provides an alternative to existing pathways, boosting redundancy and network resilience.

Provides an alternative to existing pathways, boosting redundancy and network resilience. Low Latency: Offers direct, efficient data transmission routes to improve user experiences for hyperscalers, content providers, and end-users.

Low Latency: Offers direct, efficient data transmission routes to improve user experiences for hyperscalers, content providers, and end-users.

Economic Growth: Drives digital transformation, supports local industries, and facilitates international trade.

Drives digital transformation, supports local industries, and facilitates international trade. Market Expansion: Opens up new opportunities for hyperscalers, content providers, and wholesalers, enabling growth across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Market Expansion: Opens up new opportunities for hyperscalers, content providers, and wholesalers, enabling growth across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Competitive Advantage: Combines expertise and resources to deliver superior services, strengthening market positions in a competitive landscape.

Addressing Submarine Cable Challenges

The Horizon Fiber Initiative provides a transformative solution to the frequent disruptions faced by submarine cables in the Red Sea. Challenges such as anchoring accidents, natural disasters, and conflicts often cause significant service interruptions and costly repairs.

This terrestrial fiber network, spanning Djibouti, Sudan, and Ethiopia, offers several advantages:

Cost Efficiency: Significantly reduces deployment and maintenance costs compared to submarine cables.

Significantly reduces deployment and maintenance costs compared to submarine cables. Ease of Maintenance: Ensures faster, more accessible repairs to minimize downtime.

Ease of Maintenance: Ensures faster, more accessible repairs to minimize downtime.

Resilience: Reduces dependence on vulnerable submarine cables, enhancing regional connectivity.

Reduces dependence on vulnerable submarine cables, enhancing regional connectivity. Regional Collaboration: Encourages resource sharing and expertise among the participating nations.

By addressing these challenges, the Horizon Fiber Initiative strengthens Africa’s connectivity and accelerates its digital transformation, positioning the continent as a crucial player in the global digital economy.

Revolutionizing Regional and Global Networks

With its high-capacity, low-latency network, the Horizon Fiber Initiative will bridge Africa to major global markets, supporting the needs of hyperscalers and content providers. It exemplifies the commitment of Ethio telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Telecom Group to advancing technological innovation and fostering economic growth.

Statements from the Partners

Ethio telecom: "The Horizon Fiber Initiative is a transformative project aligned with Africa's Digital Transformation Strategy 2030. It advances Ethiopia's digital journey and strengthens Africa's integration into the global digital economy."

“The Horizon Fiber Initiative is a transformative project aligned with Africa’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2030. It advances Ethiopia’s digital journey and strengthens Africa’s integration into the global digital economy.” Djibouti Telecom: “This milestone project reflects our dedication to innovation and collaboration, offering exceptional connectivity solutions for our customers and communities.” – Mohamed Assoweh Bouh, Director General of Djibouti Telecom.

Djibouti Telecom: "This milestone project reflects our dedication to innovation and collaboration, offering exceptional connectivity solutions for our customers and communities." – Mohamed Assoweh Bouh, Director General of Djibouti Telecom.

Sudatel Telecom Group: "Sudatel's strategic position and infrastructure will play a vital role in regional integration, connecting Africa to the world through reliable and advanced connectivity."

Towards a Digitally Inclusive Future

This partnership underscores the commitment of Ethio telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Telecom Group to bridging the digital divide. The Horizon Fiber Initiative’s secure, scalable, and high-speed connectivity positions Africa as a key driver in the global digital ecosystem.

