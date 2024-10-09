Hidden Gems: Top 10 Tips to Enhance Your Android Device

Your Android smartphone is a powerful tool, packed with features that can make your life easier and more enjoyable. There are a ton of hidden features on Android phones that can improve your daily life. These tools will improve the usability of your phone and make your life easier.

Whether you’re a computer whiz or a casual user, these insights will help you improve your device’s performance, optimize your daily chores, and uncover new capabilities you didn’t know existed.

To get the most out of your Android smartphone, TCL offers some tips and techniques.

Take a screenshot or record your screen

With your phone, you may capture, edit, and share a screenshot or a video of the screen. Pressing and holding the power button simultaneously or for a brief period will enable you to access the screenshot capability on the majority of Android phones. Making two swipes down from the top of your screen will bring up the screen recorder.

Find your phone

An Android smartphone can be remotely located, secured, or erased if it is lost. Find My Device is activated automatically if you have linked a Google Account to your device. To locate your phone, use the Find My Device app online, on a friend’s phone, or on another Android device that you own.

One-handed mode

One-handed mode is a device feature that enables easy navigation with one hand, allowing users to quickly access notifications and app content by pulling down the top half of the screen.

Smart lock

Tired of having to authenticate yourself every time you grab your phone from your pocket or desk? Smart lock allows you to keep your phone unlocked in certain scenarios, such as when it is in your pocket or at home. You can lengthen the unlock time in your phone’s settings under the Security & Privacy page.

Share your device

To share your phone with family or friends, create user profiles for them. Guest profiles are ideal for short-term use, while child user profiles offer parental controls and more. This allows you to share your device with others.

Quick launch camera

Camera is certainly one of your most often used apps. On most Android phones, you can quickly launch the camera by double-clicking the power button. This means you won’t let that time pass without taking a photo to capture the memory or share on social media.

Battery saver

To extend your device’s battery life, you can adjust various settings, such as enabling screen turn-off earlier, reducing screen brightness, disabling keyboard sounds or vibrations, restricting high-use apps, and activating the Dark theme, which may vary by phone.

Quick settings

Quick Settings allows you to easily access and modify your settings from any screen on your Android phone. It allows you to easily add or move frequently used settings. To find your first few settings, swipe down from the top of your screen.

Quick Share (Nearby Share)

Quick Share enables immediate file sharing and receiving from nearby devices. To activate, swipe down and tap Quick Share, or add it via the quick settings function.

Screen pinning

Do you want to show someone a funny meme but don’t want them to look through all your photographs and WhatsApp messages? You can pin an app’s screen to keep it visible until you unpin it. With the screen pinned, the other person is limited to using that app. To access this functionality, navigate to Security or Security and Location > Advanced > App pinning.

By incorporating these tips and hidden features into your daily routine, you can enhance your Android experience and make the most of your smartphone’s capabilities. Unlock the full potential of your Android smartphone.