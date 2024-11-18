SA High Tea Fundraiser Empowers Girls Through Education

GirlUnlimited, a South African foundation empowering disadvantaged high school girls through education, held a successful fundraising high tea on November 16th, attracting community leaders, professionals, and advocates to invest in young women’s futures.

This event emphasized the need to provide equal chances for high school girls by funding educational and mentoring programs that help them overcome societal and economic obstacles.

The High Tea offered attendees a deep understanding of GirlUnlimited’s goal and impact through an afternoon of networking, motivating speakers, and personal anecdotes from participants. With the money raised, the foundation plans to broaden its reach, providing more young women with the resources and support they need to succeed.

GirlUnlimited’s work focuses on closing educational disparities and giving high school girls the tools they need for personal and professional growth. The High Tea included amazing success stories from the program’s young women, showcasing how GirlUnlimited’s programs helped them break down barriers, develop leadership abilities, and achieve their aspirations.

Portia Nondo, one of the founders of GirlUnlimited, reflected on the event’s success: “The generosity we’ve witnessed speaks volumes about the power of community. These funds are a stepping stone for so many young girls who need a hand to overcome obstacles and reach their potential. We are excited to put this support directly towards programs that will make a measurable impact.”

GirlUnlimited expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who came, as well as the McDonald’s Together Mzansi initiative, which helped bring this event to life and amplify the foundation’s mission.

The fundraiser by GirlUnlimited is a significant step towards strengthening its educational and mentorship initiatives, aiming to expand these programs to more young women in need and foster the next generation of female leaders, thereby fostering their growth and community service.