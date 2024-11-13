Commvault has appointed Vikash Tulsi as its new Senior Sales Engineer, a seasoned IT professional with over two decades of industry experience in data protection and management software.

Tulsi’s main duty in his new position is to provide technical assistance to Commvault’s sales initiatives in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) area. This entails assisting in the identification of opportunities, positioning solutions to meet the needs of the client, and validating the solutions through technical deep dive sessions, proof-of-concepts, and demos.

“My objective is to get the customer’s technical sign-off, ensuring the solution is a suitable offering that addresses their requirements. This positions us to win the sales opportunity,” he explains.

He explains that he was motivated to take on the role at Commvault because the company is experiencing significant innovation and aggressive growth.

“From a technology perspective, Commvault is focused on the historical data protection space, which is an area I am well-versed in. Additionally, they have evolved into the cyber resilience space with a “shift left” approach, addressing security-related offerings,” says Tulsi.

“This cyber resilience focus complements my background in security. The convergence of data protection and security into a new, evolutionary market offering is fundamentally unique, and this is what piqued my interest in the role at Commvault. The combination of their growth, innovation, and the merging of data protection and security is a compelling opportunity.”

Before joining Commvault, Tulsi worked as a technical account manager for large enterprises at Veritas Technologies and as a technical pre-sales’ consultant at IBM. Several high-level positions at Symantec came before this.

He graduated from Durban University of Technology in 1998 with a National Diploma (Ndip) in Electronics and from the University of South Africa in 2015 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies.

“I started in the IT industry many years ago, beginning as a desktop technician at Denel Kentron (now Denel Dynamics). I then progressed through various roles, including system administrator, networking, and backup administration, and worked at a local distributor, Channel Data,” he says.

Tulsi adds that what sets him apart as a leader in the field of sales engineering is his experience, network, and ability to quickly assimilate new knowledge. Being effective and efficient is something he brings to the table.

“The key component of success is being self-taught and ingesting new knowledge quickly. I can then translate that knowledge and make it fruitful for customers and partners. If I can do this faster than our competitors, I can differentiate myself in the market. This is what Commvault does as a company, and I aim to embody that same approach on an individual basis,” he concludes.