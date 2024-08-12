Commvault Recognized as 2024 Gartner Backup Magic Quadrant

Commvault, a supplier of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced that Gartner has named it a leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

Commvault’s review was based on specific criteria that assessed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Execution.

The Commvault Cloud platform provides comprehensive data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid enterprises. It offers advanced security features, AI protection, modern backup and recovery capabilities, and integration with top cloud providers. This unified approach reduces complexity, enhances data visibility, and improves operational efficiency, while optimizing costs and operational efficiency.

“To be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for 13 consecutive times takes a lot more than luck. We feel it requires a deep understanding of customers’ data protection and cyber resilience challenges and the ability to deliver solutions that uniquely address these pain points,” said Tim Zonca, Vice President, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. “We believe what truly sets Commvault apart is the ability to protect more workloads, provide enterprise-grade data protection, offer simple and scalable recovery, and uniquely advance cyber resiliency all on one platform.”

