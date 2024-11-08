Nedbank Green Economy Indaba 2024: Celebrating Innovators

Nedbank hosted its annual Green Economy Indaba and Awards ceremony on 31 October 2024, bringing together innovators and changemakers who are driving South Africa’s transition to a more sustainable future.

The event showcased the bank’s commitment to its Green Economy Strategy, through which it aims to address key social and environmental challenges in the 4 key sustainable development priority areas of water, energy, waste, and agriculture.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious ‘Impact Partner of the Year Award’ to Local Village, a social enterprise that has demonstrated exceptional achievement in community socioeconomic development.

Local Village’s comprehensive approach involves helping rural community members establish businesses and providing them with extensive training in manufacturing, business operations, and financial literacy, as well as access to markets for the products they produce.

Announcing the award, Kensi Nobanda, Nedbank Executive for Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, praised Local Village for exceeding their targets, achieving a consistently high social return on investment (SROI), and being the green economy partner that employs the highest number of people, including those with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Nobanda emphasized the crucial role of partnerships in advancing the green economy agenda. ‘These partnerships aren’t just meaningful; they’re impactful’, she explained. ‘Together, we’re proving that strong partnerships can create a future that is not only environmentally responsible but also economically resilient.’

Khensi also emphasized the dedication to addressing issues such as inequality, unemployment, food and water insecurity, and climate change by saying, “The future of business, our country, and our planet depends on the choices we make today. Investing in sustainability drives economic growth creates jobs and improves livelihoods. Let’s push forward, inspire each other, and collaborate for a greener, more inclusive future.”

Other notable awards on the night recognized pioneering contributions by many of Nedbank’s Green Economy Strategy partners across its 4 focus areas.

The following awards were handed over:

1. Green SME Award: Social Innovation = R50k – Dziphatu Green tech (PTY) LTD

2. Green SME Award: Social Inclusion (Diversity, Inclusion & Equity) = R50k – Big Q Enterprise (PTY) LTD

3. Green SME Award: Agriculture and sustainable land use = R100k – Leano Agri cop

4. Green SME Award: Pollution and waste management = R100k – Mishies Company

5. Green SME Award: Water & Energy = R100k – The Hill Trading

6. Green SME Award: Nedbank Green Economy Award = R200k – Pheko Group

7. Nedbank Impact Partner of the Year 2024 – Local Village