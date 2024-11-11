Empowering Kitui: NCBA Bank Kenya Opens Doors to Drive Regional Prosperity

Fresh from expanding its network in Nyahururu last week, NCBA Bank has today announced the official opening of a new branch in Kitui County, located at the Chief Kitonga Building in Kitui town. This speaks to the bank’s reinforcement to its commitment in fostering economic growth and supporting the financial needs of local communities across Kenya.

NCBA’s presence in Kitui County seeks to empower the local economy with accessible and affordable financial products that meet the diverse needs of the community. The new branch introduces specialised financial solutions such as construction loans and asset financing for essentials like hardware and school buses, directly supporting Kitui’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

“The market in Kitui presents numerous untapped opportunities, and as NCBA we are committed to further broadening our impact. Last week we were in Nyahururu, taking a step forward to serve the people of Nyandarua and Laikipia counties. This speaks to a total population of 1,156,849 according to the 2019 Census. As we all know, that is a region celebrated for its extensive agricultural output and captivating tourist destinations like the famous Thomson falls, Ol Jogi wildlife conservancy just to mention but a few and really offers a vibrant landscape for development. Today, we are here in Kitui and as part of our expansion strategy, the bank plans to introduce public sector banking and onboard clients in sectors such as schools, churches, SACCOs, colleges, petrol stations, hospitals, and hotels, driving financial inclusion across this county that has a population of about 1.2 Million industrious people.” said NCBA Group Managing Director, Mr. John Gachora.

The bank’s entry into Kitui and Nyahururu has stimulated a rapid growth in customer base. To date, the branch in Kitui serves 668 while the one in Nyahururu, located at the NCBA Plaza formerly T-Falls Plaza has 430 customers and still growing. All these customers are keenly interested in NCBA’s broad range of financial products, including asset finance, construction loans, fixed deposits, money market accounts, and trade finance. These branches are demonstrating strong financial performance, reinforcing NCBA’s role as a trusted financial partner in the regions.

Additionally, the bank aims to create pathways to prosperity for individuals, businesses, and key sectors, catering to popular customer needs through solutions like NCBA Till, mobile banking, online banking, and PDQ machines. These services provide enhanced accessibility and transaction ease.

“Kitui is a region full of promise, and we are committed to helping our customers here reach their financial goals, by introducing accessible financial solutions and engaging directly with the community, NCBA aims to be more than a bank. We aim to be a partner in Kitui’s journey of growth,” said NCBA Group Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Tirus Mwithiga.

Also present, was the Kitui County Governor, Dr. Julius Makau Malombe who emphasized on the potential of accessible financial services to catalyse local business growth,

“To all Kitui residents, do not shy away from loans,” he urged. “Use them as tools to build your businesses and grow your credit limits. With responsible borrowing, we can unlock the economic strength of Kitui County.”

To strengthen community ties and ensure customer satisfaction, NCBA has also implemented strategic engagement initiatives, including daily market activations, market storming, and personalised client visits.

With a dedicated team of 9 staff members at the Kitui branch and 8 staff members in the Nyahururu branch, NCBA is committed to delivering high-quality, customer-centric services that will contribute to the county’s economic resilience and prosperity. NCBA’s expansion in both Kitui and Nyahururu reaffirms the bank’s ongoing commitment to regional development and customer accessibility. The bank now has a total of 97 branches, Kitui being the 96th while Nyahururu is the 97th.

//Staff writer